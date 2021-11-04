ALYI To Increase EV Revenue Potential With Acquisition Into $3.3 Billion Regional Market

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today confirmed ALYI CEO Randell Torno will be in Nairobi next week and London the following week in conjunction with the anticipated closing of the two acquisitions.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

The target acquisition in Nairobi is designed to give ALYI entry into the existing motorcycle taxi market in Kenya. Through the acquisition, ALYI will begin to generate revenue immediately from the existing motorcycle taxi market in Kenya with an estimated $3.3 billion in revenue annually from over one million motorcycle taxis providing over 20 million rides per day. ALYI will then be in an ideal position to manage the conversion of combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis to electric motor-powered motorcycle taxis.

The second acquisition expected to be finalized in conjunction with Mr. Trono's trip to London, will solidify ALYI's strategy to introduce an annual brand name EV race in Kenya and at the same time, increase ALYI's revenue and margin potential.

The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

