Associates of Cape Cod Inc. Announces the Release of its One Millionth Horseshoe Crab From its Species Sustainability Project

E. FALMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACC proudly announces that it has achieved the release of its millionth juvenile horseshoe crab to the wild, as a result of its species sustainability project. The program is the first of its kind to release ecologically significant numbers of North American Horseshoe Crabs (NAHSC); it was initiated by the company in 2017 in the US and expanded into Asia in 2019, with a goal of enhancing the sustainability of crab populations that are so vital to local ecosystems as well as to the manufacture of Bacterial Endotoxin Test (BET) reagents that utilize a raw material found in crab blood. ACC's reagents are used worldwide in pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, compounding pharmacy and dialysis industries for quality control, product release and research.

Unique first of its kind sustainability program rears and releases its millionth juvenile horseshoe crab to the wild.

With the goal of maintaining the greatest biodiversity possible, ACC's species sustainability project sources NAHSC eggs and gametes exclusively from crabs destined for terminal use as bait by the fishing industry. Without injury to the crab, ACC staff harvest the reproductive cells, fertilize them in vitro and then culture them to juvenile horseshoe crabs all within ACC's innovative, patent pending aquaculture system at its facility in Falmouth, MA. Once the crabs reach their first and second instars (about the size of a small fingernail) the juveniles are released into the wild in a setting where they can immediately burrow to safety.

"Our horseshoe crab sustainability project is important to the company and other stakeholders of effected ecosystems", noted Dr. A.J. Meuse, President and CEO of ACC, "This project aligns closely with our overall plans to minimize our impact on the populations of the NAHSC and provided an opportunity to develop a completely new aquaculture system technology specifically designed to support the growth of horseshoe crabs. Local regulators supported our mission and granted ACC a class 1 type 4 aquaculture permit that allowed us to make this program a reality."

"The raising and releasing of more than a million horseshoe crabs into the local ecosystems is expected to continue and have a measurable and positive impact on horseshoe crab populations for years to come," said Brett Hoffmeister, LAL Production Manager, ACC and author of the patent pending aquaculture system. "As team leader, this incredible achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the ACC employees who make up our horseshoe crab species sustainability team. We're excited to see the impact that our program will have on our local aquatic ecosystem and appreciate the vision of our corporate ownership who fully support our efforts." Mr. Hoffmeister also commented that ACC's decision to provide these highly specialized aquaculture systems free of charge to qualified academics in Asia to support Tachypleus population recovery shows the company's dedication to making a global impact.

ACC believes its incredibly successful horseshoe crab sustainability project is the first to make an impact of this magnitude by any provider of Limulus Ameobocyte Lysate (LAL) products. Since 2011, as an organization, ACC has demonstrated its commitment to the environment and thoughtful use of resources through other operational initiatives such as waste-water reduction and reuse programs, packaging recycling practices, and the introduction of environmentally friendly water-based glues and vegetable-based inks for printing.

About Associates of Cape Cod Inc. – A Seikagaku Group Company

Specializing in chromogenic and turbidimetric reagent technologies, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (ACC) has been a global leader in endotoxin and (1,3)-ß-D-glucans detection products and services for nearly 50 years. ACC pioneered modern LAL testing methodology and was the first U.S. FDA licensed company to manufacture LAL reagents; ACC is today recognized as an international leader in endotoxin detection. Visit www.acciusa.com for more information.

