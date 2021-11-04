Atlanta Gas Light Foundation Donates to Georgia Justice Project to Help Advance Economic, Educational and Housing Opportunities for Rehabilitated Georgians $50,000 donation is part of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation's commitment to improving equity and social justice

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation, as part of its commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion, is supporting Georgia Justice Project's efforts to help rehabilitated Georgians who have been impacted by the criminal justice system gain access to opportunities that they may otherwise be denied. The $50,000 donation from the Atlanta Gas Light Foundation will help GJP expand its ability to reach the estimated 1.5 million people in Georgia who are eligible to have their criminal records expunged.

Studies have shown that when people with a record have a steady job, there is a more than 60% reduction in recidivism. However, having a record can serve as a significant barrier to employment, as well as educational resources and housing. GJP's advocacy led to a new "second chance" bill that went into effect in Georgia this year. This law provides a process for rehabilitated Georgians to have their convictions restricted from public view.

Atlanta Gas Light President and CEO Pedro Cherry announced the gift to GJP during the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Diversity and Inclusion Summit, noting, "At Atlanta Gas Light, we are committed to increasing access and opportunity across our state. That's why I'm pleased to share that we are making a $50,000 donation to Georgia Justice Project. Not only does Georgia Justice Project's work lead to economic, educational and housing opportunities for those working to turn their lives around, it also helps reduce unemployment and crime."

"One mistake should not mean a lifetime without opportunity," said Georgia Justice Project Executive Director Doug Ammar. "This support from the Atlanta Gas Light Foundation will help Georgia Justice Project expand its commitment to Georgians affected by the criminal justice system. The foundation's donation helps marginalized people get a second chance and furthers our mission to reduce crime and recidivism in our communities by empowering individuals to make positive changes in their lives."

The gift is the third donation in an ongoing charitable initiative sponsored by Atlanta Gas Light's parent company, Southern Company Gas. Through the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, the business is donating $700,000 to organizations across Southern Company Gas' service territory that improve equity and social justice through education, economic development, community support and industry partnerships.

Atlanta Gas light is committed to supporting those who are transforming lives by tackling the complex challenges facing Georgia's communities with revolutionary vision. For more information on the Southern Company Gas family of companies' commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion across Georgia and beyond, visit scgcares.org.

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com .

About the Georgia Justice Project

For 35 years, Georgia Justice Project (GJP) has served Georgians impacted by the criminal legal system. GJP approaches social change in three ways: through legal and social services - including holistic criminal defense, early termination of probation, criminal record clearing, and other reentry services; by advocating for a better Georgia, resulting in 21 changes to Georgia law so far; and by educating communities statewide on criminal justice and reentry issues. These approaches advance GJP's goals to lower the number of Georgians under correctional control and reduce barriers to reentry.

