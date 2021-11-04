ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars has officially partnered with the largest and most active global community for women in technology, Women Who Code, to improve female representation and diversity and encourage women to grow their career within the industry.

PokerStars joins forces with Women Who Code as first gambling partner

Dedicated to inspiring women to excel in technology careers, Women Who Code partner with industry leaders to redefine the talent pipeline. Supporting intentional, strategic and impactful diversity and inclusion programmes, they create pathways to leadership within companies and the greater community.

As a community partner, PokerStars will be included in Women Who Code's newsletters, social media posts, blog posts, and events.

Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director Group Public Relations said: "We are proud to officially become the first gambling partner of Women Who Code and recognise the same values and desire to inspire women to excel in their technology careers. Together, we hold a vision of a world where women are proportionally represented as technical leaders, executives, founders, VCs, board members and software engineers.

"At PokerStars we are allies to all the amazing women in the industry. Bet on yourself, join our team and make your next chapter the best one yet. Remember, all it takes is two words… I'm in."

PokerStars' aim is to be an organization truly representative of diversity and to always foster an inclusive environment while celebrating, respecting, valuing and supporting differences.

PokerStars is also committed to the growth of poker itself by continuously striving to reach and engage new players from all walks of life. This includes engaging female poker players by shining a light on women in poker and in the industry through various activities including unique content, special giveaways, and enhancing events and promotions to ensure better engagement and inclusion amongst women in its community. Most vitally, PokerStars' female community leads the way by ensuring its thoughts are heard through a dedicated insights community, Our Voices.

