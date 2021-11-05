Musick Peeler Named to 2022 U.S. News Best Lawyers "Best Law Firm" List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list and recognized nationally and also regionally in four practice areas. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, particularly as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This honor is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at the firm."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Musick Peeler was recognized nationally for Trusts and Estates Law and regionally for Health Care Law, Trusts and Estates Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, and Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law.

Best Lawyers® and U.S. News and World Report have issued their "Best Law Firm" rankings for the past twelve years, and the 2022 results were released today.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

