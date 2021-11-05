Southern Company participates in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow Partnership with property technology company arbnco empowers commercial customers to reach net-zero targets

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company executives are participating in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland.

Southern Company was one of the first companies in its industry to set a long-term goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, as well as an interim goal of reducing GHG emissions 50% by 2030, as compared to 2007 levels. For 2020, the company reported an emission reduction of 52%.

Decarbonization is a major focus of Southern Company's research and development and innovation investment efforts because achieving a net-zero future requires the development of transformational technology solutions and their integrations throughout the world.

In 2015, Southern Company was a founding member of Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a venture capital fund dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. EIP invests in early-stage companies developing technologies and solutions that are impactful to the energy and utilities industries, many of which offer decarbonization opportunities. Southern Company and its subsidiaries have a commitment to developing partnerships through EIP and the clean tech ecosystem to support our commitment to serve customers and communities.

"As part of our portfolio approach to hitting decarbonization objectives across our systems, we are improving our focus on demand side energy optimization and building performance," said James Heath, Managing Director, Southern Company New Ventures.

One such partnership is with property technology company arbnco, to deploy its Energy Optimization Suite to help the Southern Company system's commercial customers create improved, continuous building performance by increasing energy efficiency, reducing costs, enhancing occupant wellbeing and reducing carbon emissions. arbnco's intelligent algorithms analyze the smart meter data of commercial property to provide fully costed and specific recommendations on retrofits, renewable energy and carbon savings opportunities.

The partnership integrates arbnco's deep commercial building performance analytics and indoor air quality performance software solutions as part of the Southern Company system's Commercial Utility customer portfolio.

Maureen Eisbrenner, CEO and co-founder of arbnco, added, "This program delivers a deeper insight into where building systems are consuming energy on the grid to support a balanced and resilient system for all customers. arbnco's platform delivers a transparent, simple to understand dashboard empowering all building employees - whether they are in the boiler room or board room - to improve building performance."

arbnco is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and has rapidly grown to operate across Europe and the U.S. and works with some of the world's largest properties and their utility partners.

The program already is delivering energy analytics and improved engagement with customers such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This project, run by Georgia Power, assists in the airport's mission to provide the Atlanta region with a safe, secure, and cost-competitive gateway to the world that drives economic development, operates with the highest level of customer service and efficiency, and exercises fiscal and environmental responsibility.

"ATL leads the world in passenger counts and efficiency," said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport general manager Balram Bheodari. "It is our goal to achieve the same level of success in sustainability. This project will help us automate real-time energy data and identify opportunities to improve energy performance and expand our sustainability program."

