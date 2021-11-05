Texas Trial Firm Sargent Law Earns Place on Best Law Firms List Firm recognized for its defense in personal injury litigation in Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial firm Sargent Law, P.C., has earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, ranking among the Best Law Firms selected for 2022.

Recognized since 2016, Sargent Law was honored once again for its defense work against personal injury claims in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The firm's clients include insurance companies and businesses of all types and sizes.

The Best Law Firms list is compiled based on client and attorney evaluations, including peer review, and editorial staff review. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current issue of Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review legal guide in the nation. For a list of this year's Best Law Firms, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

Firm founder David Sargent was selected to the 2022 Best Lawyers listing for his defense work in personal injury cases, an honor he has received since 2012.

Mr. Sargent is a top-rated attorney repeatedly honored by his peers. He received recognition on this year's Texas Super Lawyers list for his expertise in transportation law and has made the list each year since 2004.

A skilled trial attorney who has tried more than 100 cases to verdict in Texas federal and state courts, Mr. Sargent has experience with a range of high-stakes litigation and often represents clients in personal injury disputes, transportation accidents, on-the-job injuries, and premises and general liability cases.

Sargent Law, P.C., is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

