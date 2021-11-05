Tri Global Energy Extends Renewable Energy Leadership

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade as the leading developer of wind power in Texas, (the country's dominant producer of wind energy), Dallas-based Tri Global Energy (TGE) is extending its leadership in new categories and new states, based on the Q3 2021 Clean Power Market Report from the American Clean Power Association. For the first time, TGE was listed as the 10th largest overall developer of renewable energy in America, encompassing wind, solar and energy storage. Additionally, the company retains its number one ranking in Texas wind development, with 28% of the megawatts of projects currently under construction or in advanced development. The company also emerged as the second largest developer of wind power in both Illinois (24.5% of projects) and Indiana (43% of projects) and is the fourth largest developer of wind power in the country.

The 197 megawatt (MW) Bearkat I Wind Project in West Texas, developed by Tri Global Energy, is comprised of 30,000 acres of leased farm and ranch land.

"Our company, Tri Global Energy, is 12 years old in 2021, and I'm certain our greatest growth years are still in front of us," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO. "We launched our first utility-scale solar project three years ago, and today we have seven solar projects in development in five states. It's a true reflection of the country's increasing demand for renewable energy, and if our government approves the climate-friendly bills currently in front of them, the pace of growth is going to be exponential."

Since January 2021, Tri Global Energy has sold four renewable energy projects in Indiana (Hoosier Line Wind project, 180 MW; Honey Creek Solar project, 400 MW; Blackford Wind, 200 MW; and Blackford Solar, 150 MW), and one in Texas (Appaloosa Run Wind, 175 MW), maintaining an ongoing role in developing each project. In total, the company has 37 projects in six states.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com

Tri Global Energy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tri Global Energy