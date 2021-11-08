Cannadips Relaunches Across California in Exclusive Distribution Partnership with HERBL

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannadips , the original smokeless cannabis and hemp dip pouch have relaunched their THC line across California exclusively with HERBL , California's largest cannabis supply chain company. HERBL's distribution network will support the relaunch of Cannadips' THC product line in California beginning November 8th and will provide immediate access to all licensed retailers across the state.

Baseball will never be the same again. Cannadips Heavyweight cans have forever changed the clubhouse and have emerged as the leading cannabinoid brand in pro sports.

After introducing its line of THC products in 2017, Cannadips is now re-launching a completely new cannabinoid technology and flavor lineup. The THC line is formulated using technology in partnership with Hill Street Beverage Company's DehydraTECH™, a fast-acting process that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream. DehydraTECH™ produces a faster onset and more predictable experience for consumers. Cannadips THC products are available in two strengths: Heavyweight and Daily Driver. Heavyweight products are available in four flavors and consist of 500mg of THC, with pouches available at 25mg per pouch. The Daily Driver variety comes in 150mg of THC per can and 10mg per pouch.

"Cannadips' latest THC products signal an enormous shift in the evolution of dip and will attract even more mainstream consumers interested in incorporating cannabis in their daily lives,'' said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "Cannadips products are both familiar and accessible and have already generated a substantial following among athletes and anyone looking for a new cannabis experience. Our team is excited to continue scaling this already successful brand."

"Cannadips has become the leading THC and CBD brand in the sports universe. The notoriety from the over 6000 stores our CBD products are in, coupled with the 500 plus professional athletes we send product too, has built up massive awareness around the product and brand" said Case Mandel, Co-Founder of Cannadips. "Choosing the right distributor for this re-launch was imperative and there was nobody we wanted to work with more than Mike and the HERBL team. Our product and brand are in great hands, and we look forward to growing it swiftly together."

About HERBL

HERBL is California's leading cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 900+ storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Cannadips THC

Cannadips THC is a product of Trinidad Consulting LLC, based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Trinidad Consulting is the master intellectual property holder for the global Cannadips brand and technology in Cannabis. Trinidad Consulting's flagship product Cannadips is the original smokeless cannabis and CBD pouch that has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2016, Cannadips has been paving the way to a full flavor, tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience with THC in California and CBD for traditional dippers across the country. Cannadips THC is looking to accelerate its growth with its flagship line and will be looking across the US at partners in 2022. Dip into Life with Cannabis Lifestyle Pouches. All Flavor. No Tobacco. No Nicotine. For further information please check out www.cannadipsthc.com

