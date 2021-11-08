MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Canadian-based retailer, Garage, released its Holiday 2021 Campaign with five diverse and vibrant individuals spearheading authenticity and individualism. Dedicated to reminding their audience to live (and dress) as their most authentic selves, Garage celebrates the holiday season with a new mantra: Yours For The Taking. In collaboration with models Charlotte D'Alessio, Sydney Graham and Josie Canseco, musician Savannah Hudson and US National Gymnast, Stasya Generalova, Garage's new campaign aims to re-emphasize the importance of self-expression.

Garage Releases Holiday 2021 Collection (CNW Group/Garage)

The holiday season is full of fleeting, precious moments, each presenting an opportunity to reconnect with those around us, with ourselves, and with our senses. The new collection boasts pieces for every occasion and perfectly exemplifies what the holidays are made of. Satin and lace silhouettes with festive details perfect for dressy occasions, sweaters and puffers made for bundling up for outdoor activities, and loungewear and sleep sets just waiting for nights spent on the couch watching holiday movies. The collection has something for each of our favourite holiday moments.

"This holiday season brings about a new sense of hope and we wanted this collection to embody a sense of reconnection" says Stacie Beaver, Chief Merchandising Officer. "It's about going out, being social, reconnecting with friends and family, and doing so in clothes that make you feel confident and authentic."

With the holiday season right around the corner, festive dresses, low rise and flare jeans, faux fur jackets and cozy cable-knit accessories are a must. Whether shopping for yourself this season or looking for the perfect gifts for loved ones, the collection is everything the holidays have to offer.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 230 boutiques across North America and available globally at garageclothing.com.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

Garage Logo (CNW Group/Garage)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garage