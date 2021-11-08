GOBankingRates Reveals Their Smart Holiday Spending Guide

From saving on travel to shipping, GOBankingRates has all the answers to getting the most bang out of your buck this holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays can be financially draining, but with the help of GOBankingRates' Smart Holiday Spending Guide , readers across the country can celebrate with more savings and less stress. From saving on holiday travel to gift giving etiquette , GOBankingRates has all the answers for every holiday spending question.

The holidays are basically the height of consumer spending with more than $500 billion in holiday sales every single year since 2006, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). For many people, the holidays are a very special time, especially this year, as hopes that the worst of the pandemic are behind us. However, the current holiday season brings new problems, as supply chain issues and labor shortages contribute to empty shelves at retail stores. Despite these complications, retailers can still expect eager holiday shoppers looking to make purchases both in-store and online.

One of the easiest ways to get carried away during the holidays is when buying gifts for kids , but steps like creating a budget, setting expectations early and getting creative can avoid breaking the bank.

"The holidays are a joyful time, but they're also a time when we tend to spend more than usual," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer at GOBankingRates . "To help our readers make the most of their money this season, we're providing tips and tricks for budgeting wisely, finding the best deals , and saving big on gifts and travel."

Picking up a seasonal job could also help pay for all of those upcoming holiday expenses like gifts, travel, shipping, food and more. These seasonal positions usually only lasted a few months during past holiday seasons, but this trend looks like it's taking a turn this year. More and more retailers are offering more than just possible permanent positions to seasonal employees with increased hourly wages.

"There's no reason to go into debt or ruin your monthly budget when you can take advantage of sales, cash-back offers, affordable alternatives and so many other discounts," said Molly Sullivan, Senior Editor at GOBankingRates . "We're hoping to help readers maximize their holidays but not their bills with these tips and tricks to cut costs, save money and go into the new year without any added debt."

