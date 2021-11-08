The Say platform allows verified investors the opportunity to ask questions of Ideanomics management to be answered live during the upcoming earnings call

Ideanomics Announces New Q&A Platform for Shareholders, Will Report Q3 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

Ideanomics Announces New Q&A Platform for Shareholders, Will Report Q3 Financial Results on November 15, 2021 The Say platform allows verified investors the opportunity to ask questions of Ideanomics management to be answered live during the upcoming earnings call

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, today announced the launch of Say's shareholder Q&A platform to facilitate a live Q&A session for registered investors of Ideanomics during its earnings webcast on Nov. 15, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

Starting today, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET, shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say Connect platform before 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 14, 2021. Shareholders with brokers at Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Ideanomics can submit questions to IR@Ideanomics.com.

As previously announced, the third quarter earnings webcast will take place on Nov. 15, 2021 and will include an update from management along with the live Q&A.

Ideanomics Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Date: November 15, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Submit a Question: https://app.saytechnologies.com/ideanomics-2021-q3/

Webcast Link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/47164/indexl.html

Dial-in Number (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796

A replay of the webcast and earnings materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website: https://investors.ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

ir@ideanomics.com

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics

jeremy@skyya.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideanomics