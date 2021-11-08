Leadership from the World's First and North America's Only Sustainable Aviation Fuel Producer to Attend COP26 and Sustainable Innovation Forum

- World Energy CEO Gene Gebolys and Board Chairman John Risley to Expand on Own Experiences to Guide the Future of SAF and the Key Pathways to Achieve A Net-Zero Carbon Aviation Sector by 2050 -

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COP26 and SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION FORUM (SIF) -- Gene Gebolys, CEO, and John Risley, Chairman of the Board, World Energy, a low-carbon solutions provider for transport, will participate in a series of activities during COP26 and the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF) in Glasgow, Scotland, where they will share expert insight into the future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). As the primary owners of the world's first and North America's only commercial-scale SAF production facility, Gebolys and Risley offer a unique perspective on the key pathways needed to achieve the Biden Administration's goal of a net-zero carbon aviation sector by 2050. World Energy also announced that it will set science-based emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Key World Energy activities at COP26 and SIF include:

Expanding on What World Energy Pioneered in Los Angeles, Calif., U.S.

World Energy has been a leader in the commercialization, production, and distribution of low-carbon fuels for more than 20 years and empowers leaders like Amazon Air, United, JetBlue, Rolls-Royce, and Boeing, among others, to lead the movement to lower carbon transport. Gebolys and Risley arrived in Glasgow on Saturday, November 6, 2021. They will spend the week meeting with government, industry, and business leaders to discuss the future of SAF supply, production, and distribution. Gebolys will share his experiences developing low-carbon fuels and policy and how that can help advance the next generation of green energy solutions.

Panel Presentation – The Future of Aviation: Sustainable Aviation Fuels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 3:15 pm GMT, Gebolys to participate on a panel titled, "Future of Aviation: Sustainable Aviation Fuels," during Carbon is Key: Aviation Efficiency and Sustainability. The panel assembles leaders from the fuel supplier, aviation business, and government sectors to discuss the future of SAF and the scale, feedstock and adoption challenges the aviation industry needs to surmount to reach its net-zero goals. Gebolys will discuss the paradox between an airline's need to grow its business while simultaneously reducing its carbon emissions and how these opposing goals can be balanced to meet aggressive net-zero commitments. To attend the session, please click here.

Demonstrating World Energy's Commitment to Reaching Global Net-Zero

World Energy is joining corporate climate action leaders in setting ambitious, science-based emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As the world comes together to address the climate crisis, it is critical to acknowledge the role the private sector will play in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Through this commitment to set science-based emissions reduction targets, World Energy joins other leading companies demonstrating how businesses can meet this challenge. In addition to taking meaningful actions to reduce the company's emissions, as part of this commitment to SBTi, World Energy will publicly report on the company's GHG emissions and progress against targets on an annual basis.

To arrange a meeting with Gebolys or Risley during COP26 or SIF, please contact Karen Regan at kregan@worldenergy.com or by phone at +1.978.505.2457.

About World Energy

World Energy exists to deliver ever-better solutions at scale to those leading the push to net-zero carbon transport. We empower those committed to net-zero carbon to cut emissions now. We operate a growing network of integrated fueling facilities to enable customers to meet their reduction commitments while growing their business. For more information, visit www.worldenergy.net .

