ORBIT® Gum Debuts "Smooching Sweaters" To Help People Get Their "Ding" Back And Celebrate With Fresh Breath This Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley's ORBIT® Gum is unveiling a first-of-its-kind "ORBIT Smooching Sweater" to help people celebrate the holiday season in style – and with fresh breath – this year. Playfully crafted with a variety of sure-fire conversation starters, the ORBIT Smooching Sweater was designed to ready people for the anticipated return of in-person ugly sweater parties and holiday gatherings this year. Each sweater is peppermint scented and features an ORBIT Gum dial dispenser for on-the-go fresh breath, mini multi-colored string lights, a built-in mistletoe for kissable moments and silver-to-blue flip sequin as a fun touch.

"Through our ORBIT Smooching Sweaters, we hope to deliver better moments and more smiles to our fans this holiday season as we know so many people weren't able to celebrate in person last year," said Sally Tran, ORBIT Senior Brand Manager at Mars Wrigley. "As we're gradually returning safely to more traditional in-person holiday gatherings, we wanted to create an item that not only gets people in the spirit, but also helps them feel bold and confident in an unexpected way. The ORBIT Smooching Sweater is a playful and functional twist on the popular ugly holiday sweaters that are often worn this time of year. We wanted the sweater's turnkey gum dispenser to help fans have confidence and fresh breath during those close encounters under the mistletoe this year."

Now through November 30th, consumers that are interested in feeling fresh and confident this holiday season can enter for a chance to win an ORBIT Smooching Sweater by visiting www.UglySweaterFreshBreath.com. If your name is drawn, ORBIT will send you a Smooching Sweater just in time for the holiday festivities.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.

