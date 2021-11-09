Lake-Sumter State College dedicates the Congressman Clifford B. Stearns Library & Learning Success Center

LEESBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lake-Sumter State College and the LSSC Foundation dedicated the Library building on the Leesburg Campus in recognition of former U.S. Representative Clifford B. Stearns.

Former U.S. Representative Clifford B. Stearns speaks to the crowd at the Stearns Library & Learning Success Center dedication ceremony on Nov. 4, 2021 at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, FL.

Congressman Stearns served Florida's 6th District, which included a significant portion of North Central Florida, including all or parts of Lake and 7 other counties, from 1989 to 2013.

"Meeting the needs of our communities has always been my top priority and to be able to continue that work here at Lake-Sumter State College is both an honor and a blessing," said Rep. Stearns during today's ceremony. "My wife Joan and I are excited to see the completion of the Stearns Library & Learning Success Center and how students will receive opportunities to advance their learning capabilities."

Earlier this year, Congressman Stearns donated to the LSSC Foundation in support of the renovated Library facility. In May, the LSSC District Board of Trustees approved the naming of the facility as the Clifford B. Stearns Library & Learning Success Center.

"The Library is one of our oldest buildings on the Leesburg campus and has been visited by tens of thousands of students preparing for their futures while building lifelong memories," Dr. Stan Sidor, President of Lake-Sumter State College, told the crowd today. "Today, we look forward to the opportunities that this naming and renovation will bring to our students and the Leesburg campus. Our vision is to reimagine the traditional library as an immersive and innovative experience focused on flexible learning environments."

The Stearns Library & Learning Success Center will create a flexible learning environment by combining a variety of spaces suitable to different learning styles and preferences – quiet study, group study, open areas, meeting rooms, etc. Through the utilization of technology and hands-on experiences, the library becomes an extension of the classroom to reinforce key concepts and foster collaboration.

The new Stearns Library & Learning Success Center will have librarians, tutors, and academic support staff available to students all in one location.

"On behalf of the District Board of Trustees, we are honored that [Rep. Stearns] chose Lake-Sumter State College for this gift and are grateful for the opportunities this renovated facility will bring to the Leesburg Campus," said Tim Morris, Chair of the LSSC District Board of Trustees. "We are appreciative of your support to the community and of education."

Renovations on the Stearns Library & Learning Success Center will continue into 2022.

