Pop-Tarts® Grants Butter-Lovin' Fans’ Wildest Wishes with New Pop-Tarts® x Butter Kit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever topped your Pop-Tarts® with butter? While this may be a head-scratcher for some, over the years, putting butter on Pop-Tarts® has morphed into a thing, a trend, a passion even. Buttered Pop-Tarts are a cult favorite and people can't stop tweeting* how much they love putting butter on Pop-Tarts®. In fact, there have been 6,946 tweets about Pop-Tarts and Butter so far this year. That's nearly one every hour!

Whether you're a butter believer or not, Pop-Tarts is bringing the debate — to spread or not to spread? — to America's kitchen tables with the first-ever, limited-edition Pop-Tarts® x Butter Kit, encouraging people to try this phenomenon for themselves.

Created in collaboration with Banner Butter, an Atlanta-based small-batch butter maker, each kit features exclusive butter blends, hand-selected by Banner Butter's head churner and perfectly paired with fan-favorite toaster pastries:

Three iconic Pop-Tarts flavors

Six slow-cultured Banner Butter varieties

A Pop-Tarts x Butter 101 Guide, complete with drool-worthy flavor descriptions, precise pairing inspiration and tips on how to properly butter your Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts fans hungry for a taste of this limited drop will have to act fast. Pop-Tarts® x Butter Kits are exclusively available for purchase online at bannerbutter.com/poptarts on Tuesday, Nov. 16, starting at noon Eastern, for $25 (while supplies last). If you miss out on the kits, don't fret! Grab your favorite Pop-Tarts flavor and whip up your own Pop-Tarts and butter pairing at home!

"It's thrilling to hear how passionate some Pop-Tarts fans are about topping our toaster pastries with butter — they're taking their Pop-Tarts love to a new level," said Sarah Reinecke, senior director of marketing, portable wholesome snacks at Kellogg Company. "We wanted to deliver a crave-worthy kit that makes it even easier to toast up the sweet, salt and buttery combo of their wildest Pop-Tarts dreams, and we can't wait to see how they mix and match with Banner Butters."

"We're always churning up new butter flavors that deliver big on taste. When Pop-Tarts came to us asking if we'd partner with them to create the ultimate Pop-Tarts and butter pairings, we jumped at the chance," said Andrew McBath, co-founder of Banner Butter. "From Spicy Honey Habanero butter atop Frosted Chocolate Fudge to savory Balsamic Fig and Caramelized Onion on Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, we're confident Pop-Tarts fans will see for themselves how butter makes everything better, but especially their favorite toaster pastries."

How will you pair your Pop-Tarts and Banner Butters? Join the delicious debate on social and tag us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.kelloggcompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About Banner Butter

We didn't start Banner Butter to dominate the market or globalize our brand; instead, we're here because we wanted to make butter the right way. Doing it right means that we use milk from healthy cows that graze in green pastures and that we source the freshest, purest ingredients, close to home. It also means that we patiently culture and batch-churn the cream, and then gently knead the butter for optimal flavor and texture. We go big, but only in taste. Everything else is small, simple and slow. Join us at www.bannerbutter.com to learn more.

*Based on social conversation analyzed via Talkwalker from January 1, 2021 to September 23, 2021. We found 6,946 social posts about Pop-Tarts and Butter.

