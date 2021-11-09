ZOTAC GAMING Launches Global "Survive with Power" PC Gaming Campaign Featuring Themed Gaming Hardware from Sony Pictures' Upcoming Film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City ZOTAC Celebrates 15 Years with Special Limited Editions

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Sony Pictures' upcoming film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, ZOTAC Technology Limited today announces that its gaming brand, ZOTAC GAMING, will launch a global "Survive with Power" campaign featuring Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City themed hardware, which will include AMP Extreme Holo graphics cards, the ultimate Mini PC, and more. The limited-edition hardware are designed to amplify your PC gaming experience and, in addition, love letters to ZOTAC'S worldwide community for supporting ZOTAC over the past 15 years since being established.

ZOTAC GAMING launches a global “Survive with Power” campaign featuring Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

ZOTAC Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZOTAC Technology Limited)

The "Survive with Power" campaign kicks off today and will run until December 17, 2021. For a limited time, ZOTAC and RESIDENT EVIL fans will have a chance to win one of the ZOTAC GAMING Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Limited Edition Graphics Card or Mini PC hardware. Challenge yourself with our Mini Game and enter to win one of the ultimate prizes in the grand lucky draw, as well as joining our social media giveaway where more awesome prizes await. Visit Official Page for more details. (Terms & Conditions Apply)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti AMP Extreme Holo Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition

Get equipped with the ultimate cooling and power to survive the worst of any game. The HoloBlack design turns ruby red with the limited-edition Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Graphics Card. With the power of the GeForce RTX, see with real-time ray traced visuals, play in up to 4K with greater graphics efficiency with DLSS enhanced AI graphics processing, and react quickly with NVIDIA Reflex.

ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS ONE Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Edition

Fight the thirsty zombies and other evils and survive with the ultimate compact system MAGNUS ONE. At just 8.3 liters, MAGNUS ONE takes full advantage of the small footprint to feature the most powerful hardware including a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 3070 graphics card and the powerful Intel® Core™ i7 processor to offer unrivaled performance.

*All Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City themed hardware are not for sale. The promotion is only available in select countries/regions.

Official Page

About ZOTAC 15th Anniversary

Established in 2006, we believe in manufacturing quality PC related products including graphics cards, industry leading mini-PCs and innovative accessories on a global level. Celebrating 15 years of excellence, ZOTAC continues pushing of limits in innovation, quality, and new frontiers. Our dedication to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of quality is the backbone to our success that leads to award winning products and design.

About ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

About Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Film

Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland… with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Written & Directed by Johannes Roberts. Produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein. Executive Producers are Martin Moszkowicz, Victor Hadida, Jeremy Bolt and Paul W.S. Anderson. The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough.

The film makes its way to United States cinemas on November 24, 2021.

© 2021 Screen Gems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

