Airrosti and Luna Partner to Improve Access for Musculoskeletal Care <legend role="h2">Addition of in-person options to its virtual clinic offering empowers Airrosti to better coordinate care and provide high-quality therapy to more patients nationwide</legend>

ROCKLIN, Calif. & SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna, the leading provider of on-demand physical therapy, today announced a partnership with Airrosti, a national provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, to offer in-person, at-home physical therapy services to complement the Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR) virtual care solution. Using Luna's in-person, on-demand physical therapy services platform, Airrosti can immediately expand access to convenient, high-quality, at-home care for patients in the 46 states currently covered by ARR.

The primary challenge faced by purely digital MSK offerings today lies in care coordination. No two patients are alike, and while many respond well to a virtual clinic experience, others require in-person care. However, for many patients, travelling to a clinic consistently for an extended period is inconvenient––or even impossible. For these patients and in markets where Airrosti doesn't have clinics, the Airrosti and Luna partnership is particularly important.

"As a provider group who is delivering care nationally, we needed a partner solution to best serve our virtual patients that may require in-person conservative care or physical therapy," said Chris Cato, D.C., chief population health officer for Airrosti. "This alliance with Luna provides timely and efficient access to high-quality care that improves clinical efficacy and drives better outcomes. And, from a service delivery standpoint, this relationship significantly enhances Airrosti's ability to rapidly ramp up in-person service in new markets as requested by our carrier and employer partners."

As an extension of Airrosti Remote Recovery, patients will gain the opportunity to use Luna's technology platform to request an appointment and then be matched to a local therapist based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. Through the Luna partnership, ARR patients can expect:

To begin treatment within 48 hours of referral

In-person delivery at the patient's home, gym, or office

45 to 55 minutes of dedicated 1:1 time with a licensed physical therapist per visit

Comprehensive MSK treatment––Luna's model of care supports 87%+ of all patients needing outpatient physical therapy

A 50% higher adherence rate than in-clinic PT visits

"Airrosti recognizes that virtual care––and especially physical therapy––requires a customized, patient-centric approach to help improve outcomes," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "The hybrid virtual/in-person model made possible by this partnership will not only expand access to safe, convenient, high-quality care for more people nationwide, but will help ensure that more patients complete their PT regimens and regain the quality of life they need."

To learn more about Airrosti's virtual MSK offerings, visit the Remote Recovery resource page. For more information on how Luna helps clinics expand the reach and profitability of their operations, visit the Physical Therapy Practices resource page.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 46 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com .

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. Luna is the fastest growing in-person physical therapy provider, with more than 1,200 exceptional therapists providing services in 20 states across the United States. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com.

