Benson Hill Management will Speak at the Roth Capital Conference and Canaccord Genuity Forum

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced Matt Crisp, Benson Hill's Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Roth Capital Virtual Conference on November 16, 2021. DeAnn Brunts, Chief Financial Officer, will join Crisp at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Forum on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The Roth Capital Virtual Conference will host their 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event. This year's conference will consist of virtual one-on-one, small group meetings and an industry panel, Changemakers in Agriculture, featuring Crisp on Tuesday, November 16 at 2:30 pm ET discussing the disruption in agriculture processes and across the entire supply chain. To access the panel discussion, please register for the conference through the following link: Roth Capital Virtual Conference Registration.

In addition, Brunts and Crisp will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual AgriFood Tech Innovations Virtual Forum focused on the spectrum of innovation across the sector where Crisp and Brunts will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 pm ET. The webcast is accessible through the following link: Benson Hill CG Fireside Chat.

Access to both events by management can also be found on the Benson Hill investor relations website at Investors - Events & Presentations - Events - Benson Hill.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

