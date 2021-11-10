Festival Of Fine Arts Holiday Season Has Plenty On Tap To Finish 2021 Schedule

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of the year is upon Florida Southern College, but that doesn't mean there is a lack of events left to see on campus as the College's Festival of Fine Arts Holiday Season is upon us!

Both Branscomb Auditorium and Buckner Theater will have their stages ready for a wide assortment of events.

To kick things off, Fall Into Dance 2021 will hit the Branscomb stage at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and again at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Tickets are $9 for children and $18 for adults.

Next up is the conclusion of the Florida Southern Concert Choir's fall performances. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Branscomb Auditorium and is titled Fire and Water, Part II. The price of admission is $4 for children and $8 for adults.

Songs for a New World, directed by Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Wesley Morgan, is the next performance to take the stage at Buckner Theatre. Songs for a New World will be presented Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for children and $18 for adults.

An Evening of Chamber Music with Dr. Beth Gibbs and Dr. Martha Placeres will be held at Branscomb Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. The night's music will be a tribute to great poets and writers of literature. This event is free.

Christmas-themed events round out the year as the Department of Music brings the Holiday Wishes Christmas Gala to Branscomb Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Adult tickets are $8 and children get in for $4.

The Florida Dance Theatre presents holiday favorite The Nutcracker at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Branscomb to finish the 2021 schedule. The price of admission is $20 for children and $30 for adults.

Tickets are limited and masks are required.

Tickets for all Festival of Fine Arts events may be purchased online at any time at www.FLSouthern.edu/FFA

For virtual events, please visit the www.youtube.com/user/FloridaSouthern and navigate to the Festival of Fine Arts Page

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets & Quants, U.S. News & World Report, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

