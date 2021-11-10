OADN Offering Annual Convention Attendees CastleBranch COVID-19 Real Vaccination ID Cards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN), the national voice for community college nursing education, is partnering with infectious disease screening company CastleBranch to provide the company's COVID-19 Real Vaccination ID Cards as an optional, no-cost benefit for attendees at the association's upcoming Annual Convention November 18-21 in Austin, Texas.

(PRNewsfoto/CastleBranch)

All conference attendees can sign up online for the cards, providing them with easy-to-check physical and digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination status

"We feel very good about providing these cards as an optional, free benefit to attendees due to the positive impact the cards will have on their work and personal lives once they return to their communities after the conference," CEO Donna Meyer said.

A safe, secure, and convenient way for individuals to prove they've received COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, each wallet-sized Real Vaccination ID card features a photo ID of the individual, along with their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, and a unique QR code which, when scanned, electronically verifies the individual's identity and vaccination status.

Cardholders are empowered to maintain control of their vaccination status and determine who they share it with, while various security measures deter fraud and lamination prevents damage.

Prior to issuing cards, individuals' vaccine documents are reviewed by CastleBranch's team of highly trained experts who confirm vaccine manufacturer, administration date, time between doses, and verify the individual's identity in a manner consistent with state and federal privacy laws. CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States and has tracked, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents – including complex vaccination and immunization documentation – for a majority of healthcare education programs in every state across the nation.

"OADN is the most influential association for associate degree nurses in the entire country, and we're proud to stand with them," said Brett Martin, CastleBranch CEO. "Together, we're committed to helping protect those who work tirelessly to educate the next generation of health care professionals."

CastleBranch's trusted review services are currently used to gain entry to highly secure operating rooms, healthcare facilities and nearly every hospital in the country. The company developed Real Vaccination ID – which has been endorsed by OADN – along with other COVID-19 mitigation resources with inspiration and guidance from some of the world's leading epidemiologists and pandemic disease policy experts.

For more information, visit discover.castlebranch.com/rvid-resources.

About CastleBranch:

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination, immunization tracking and diagnostic test tracking in the United States. With 25 years' experience, the company has collected, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents for a majority of healthcare education programs across the nation. Their applications are designed to maintain strict compliance with state and federal privacy regulations; create a detailed audit trail along every step of the process; and to help organization handle the logistics of implementing a complex vaccine mandate at scale.

