Ocean Yield: Extension of deadline for exercise of FPSO option

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous press releases relating to the voluntary offer for all shares of Ocean Yield ASA made by Octopus Bidco AS (the "Offeror"). The relevant parties have today agreed an extension of the purchase option for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, such that this will now expire today, on 10 November 2021 at 23:59 CET.

CONTACT:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/extension-of-deadline-for-exercise-of-fpso-option,c3450564

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-yield-extension-of-deadline-for-exercise-of-fpso-option-301420790.html

SOURCE Ocean Yield

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.