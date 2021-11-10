PEARLS Jam Fundraiser Hosted by PEARLS For Teen Girls

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEARLS for Teen Girls, a dynamic and innovative leadership development non-profit serving girls in 5th through 12th grade in Milwaukee, is hosting a PEARLS Jam Fundraiser on December 8th at The Cooperage from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, CST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://one.bidpal.net/pearlsjam.

The event, hosted by local musician and MC, B~Free, will feature musical performances by B~Free, PEARLS Alumna, Donna Re'nee and local musician Keshena Armon. Attendees will learn more about the mission and impact of PEARLS for Teen Girls plus hear from local Music Therapist, Anna Barker, MT-BC on the power of music for healing.

PEARLS Jam will be streamed live allowing attendees to tune in virtually. In-person attendees will receive complimentary hors d'oeuvres, soda and water. A special edition PEARLS Jam tee and raffle tickets for a variety of prizes will be available for purchase at the event.

Admission is $10 for in-person attendees and free for virtual attendees. Ticket sales will benefit the musicians and proceeds from the event will support the PEARLS mission. To register visit: https://one.bidpal.net/pearlsjam.

Questions regarding the event can be sent to sydney.zahradka@pearlsforteengirls.com. Media inquiries can be sent to alaina.landi@pearlsforteengirls.com.

About PEARLS for Teen Girls

PEARLS for Teen Girls was founded as a volunteer effort in 1993 by a local entrepreneur and grew into a nonprofit in 2002, with the mission to improve the quality of life and strengthen the community through the empowerment and support of young women. PEARLS girls are provided with self-development tools, guidance, and support to strive for better, brighter futures by living out the PEARLS values: Personal Responsibility, Empathy, Awareness, Respect, Leadership, and Support. Our research-based curriculum helps girls break through generational poverty, racism, teen pregnancy, and low academic achievement and gives them the tools to succeed in Milwaukee and beyond. To learn more visit: PEARLSforTeenGirls.com.

