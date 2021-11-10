The Professional Beauty Association Reveals The 2022 North American Hairstyling Awards Finalist Collections

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is honored to announce the 33rd annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) finalists. NAHA is the most prestigious professional beauty competition in North America and honors the salon industry's top artists who push the boundaries of skill and artistry. 2022 is no exception with stunning collections ranging from edgy Avant Garde to the razor-sharp precision of Haircutting.

"The 2022 North American Hairstyling Award finalists showcase excellence, creativity, and technical ability," shares Nina Daily, PBA's Executive Director. "Year after year, we continue to be amazed by the level of talent and elevated artistry shown by these artists."

To win a coveted NAHA award, artists submit their collections in fourteen creative and inspirational categories of hair, makeup, and education excellence. Development of these collections often take months of envisioning, planning, and shooting.

Collections are judged anonymously in three rounds by a panel of esteemed hairdressers, makeup artists, educators, and experts – including Serge Normant, Danilo, Sam Villa, Vernon François, Robert Ham, Antoinette Beenders, Kevin Murphy, Michael DeVellis, Kris Sorbie, Errol Douglas, Tabatha Coffey, Robert Lobetta, Tippi Shorter, and more.

The NAHA 2022 Finalists are:



Avant Garde:

David Barron

Kim Botner

Migena Furxhi

Reynaldo Achurra

Steven Robertson

Barber of the Year:

Amanda Dassel

Ammon Carver

Kenny Duncan

Navin Ramgoolam

Tyler Kelbert

Editorial Stylist of the Year:

Ashley Stewart Wright

Liza Espinoza Achurra

Matthew Morris

Rusty Phillips

Shirley Gordon

Educator of the Year:

Candy Shaw

Elizabeth Faye

Eric Fisher

John Mosley

Pekela Riley

Haircolor:

Carlos Alvarez

Kylie Bussing

Lori Zabel

Sean Godard

Shaun Brezanin

Haircutting:

Chris Baran

Chrystofer Benson

Dorothy Tsang

Michael Haase

Reno Prezio

Hairstylist of the Year:

Ammon Carver

Cassie Carey

Chrystofer Benson

Nicole Pede

Robert Bushy

Inspiring Salon of the Year:

Salon 27

Steller Kindness Project

Elle Marie Hair Studio

Rachel's Salon & Day Spa

Oomph Salon

Makeup Artist of the Year:

Amanda Stone

Ashley Zimel

Isidro Valencia

Jalia Pettis

Noel Mckinnon

Master Hairstylist of the Year:

Chris Baran

Chrystofer Benson

Rodrigo Araneda

Ruth Roche

Tony Ricci

Student Hairstylist of the Year:

Ali Talamantes

Danielle Gambino

Ravina Patel

Shantelle Gomez

Tyonna Stacker

Styling and Finishing:

Danielle Keasling

David Lopez

Glenn Nelson

Jamal Edmonds

Robin LaChance

Team of The Year:

Ulta Beauty Pro Team

Ulta Beauty Design Team

The Des Moines Collectivvv

Quinn Enright & Michelle Oliver

Salon Deauville Team

Texture:

Adrian Gutierrez

Dina Ducati

Jamal Edmonds

Lukas Press

Pekela Riley

The competition culminates in an industry wide celebration of artistry at the NAHA ceremony where winners are announced on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center Terrace Theater in Los Angeles County and streamed live at probeauty.org/naha.

The 2022 NAHA ceremony kicks off with a red-carpet reception from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. PST, followed by the awards, featuring artistic presentations from Aveda, L'Oréal Professional Products Division USA, 2021 NAHA Hairstylist of the Year Silas Tsang, and Truss Professional, from 8:00 -10:30 p.m. PST. Tickets for the 2022 ceremony are available at probeauty.org/naha, with special pricing for Professional Beauty Association members.

To access the NAHA press kit with hi-res imagery, visit https://www.probeauty.org/events- programs/naha/2022-press-portal . For media credentials to attend the 2022 ceremony, please contact erin@probeauty.org .

When using NAHA images, please include the PBA NAHA logo (or name) with the credit "NAHA 2022 Finalist" followed by the stylist's name and category. NAHA images must include "Courtesy of Professional Beauty Association" and photographer credit if possible.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite, and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit: www.probeauty.org/join .

