AGS Awarded Highest Honor For Supporting Veterans In Workplace -- The 2021 'HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award' Through U.S. Department Of Labor Company recognized for its patriotism, commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") today announced that it was awarded the highest and most prestigious award for commitment to U.S. military veterans — the 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion through the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets program. This award is given annually to companies that demonstrate commitment and leadership in recruiting, employing, and retaining military veterans, as well as providing veteran integration assistance programs.

By meeting the criteria required for a Platinum Medallion Award, the highest level of the program, AGS "demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

AGS was not only one of just five companies in Nevada to earn a Platinum Medallion through the HIRE Vets program, but was the only gaming company to receive this designation nationally.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez, an eight-year military veteran, said, "At AGS we recognize that because of their backgrounds and experience, veterans bring leadership, diversity, and a spirit of collaboration to our company where they are valuable contributors to our success. We have made a firm commitment to not only hire more veterans, but to provide support and resources to our veteran employees and their families so they can thrive at work and in their communities. We're honored to receive the Platinum Medallion through HIRE Vets and remain passionate about further bolstering our veteran's initiatives."

Veterans make up approximately 11 percent of AGS' overall workforce. In addition, AGS empowers and supports its veteran employees and their families in their communities with a focus on quality of life – housing, spirituality, education, health, recreation, and access to benefits. AGS is also dedicated to honoring the U.S. military through a variety of community outreach initiatives and support of local and national veteran's organizations.

Initiated by the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017, the HIRE Vets Medallion award recognizes businesses, organizations, and companies for excellence in leadership when it comes to promoting veterans' employment. Recipients demonstrate to their customers and future employees that they are dedicated to hiring veterans and supporting their careers. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes employers.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

