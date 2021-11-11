Fabric Appoints Amazon Engineering Veteran Chandra Shekar Neti as Head of and Vice President of APAC Engineering Amazon technology leader joins the headless commerce leader to run APAC engineering and accelerate business growth across global markets.

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that Chandra Shekar Neti has been appointed the company's first Head of and Vice President of Software Engineering, APAC. Chandra will lead fabric's core software development teams across the APAC region, where he'll direct the design, development and deployment of new API-based solutions for fabric's global customer audience. He will report to Umer Sadiq, fabric's Chief Technology Officer.

Chandra joins fabric after an impressive 14-year career at Amazon in both Seattle and India, where he steered multiple engineering teams as they developed commerce products for the Amazon global sellers that drove billions of dollars in Amazon gross merchandise sales. Additionally, Chandra helped launch Amazon Prime First Reads and Amazon Charts. He also was critical to scaling Amazon's reverse logistics software which now processes millions of transactions each day.

"The commerce industry is going through massive digital transformation, and fabric is at the center of it, helping brands deliver the best digital shopping experience possible," said Chandra. "For the past decade, brands have been held back by the available commerce technology, which wasn't built for modern needs. Fabric's team of commerce operators and technologists built a composable commerce platform with flexible APIs designed to scale a brands' digital experiences. This is the future of online commerce."

Chandra comes to fabric at a time of unprecedented commerce growth and amidst record momentum for the company. U.S. e-commerce is growing at 17% year over year, and global e-commerce is expected to hit a record $910 billion this holiday season alone. In 2021, fabric has:

Achieved YoY revenue growth in excess of 877%

Attracted top talent across the business, growing employee headcount by more than 400%

Earned a net customer retention rate of 230%

Signed leading commerce brands like BarkBox, Bodybuilding.com, GNC and Restoration Hardware as customers

Added to its executive team industry leaders from Amazon, Google, HPE, and Twilio, including Tyler Nemiro as VP of Enterprise Sales, Val Rupp as Chief of People, Krupa Shah as General Counsel and Nevin Shetty as Chief Financial Officer

Extended its modular, integrated suite of commerce APIs including Product Information Management (PIM), Order Management, Loyalty Management and Subscriptions products, allowing customers the flexibility to transition onto fabric, one or more components at a time

Chandra will play a critical role as fabric positions Asia as a strategic development center in its global expansion strategy. As part of this position, Chandra will grow and lead a technical team in Asia, including directing all employees in software development, quality assurance, software support, and program management.

"The continued advances in digital commerce makes excellence in software engineering an imperative for our business," said Umer Sadiq. "Chandra will lead the development and definition of fabric's software engineering strategy, which includes providing technology direction, driving engineering excellence to build secure, scalable and highly available systems that meet the needs of all our customers across fabric product suite."

About Fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc.

