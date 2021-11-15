BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in the world according to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in the world according to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BMO ranks in the 93 rd percentile of banks globally

BMO one of only five Canadian companies and two North American banks included in the DJSI World Index

Ranking based on performance across governance & economic, environmental and social sustainability measures

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group has been ranked among the most sustainable companies on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – one of only five companies in Canada included in the DJSI World Index. The DJSI is a set of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value. The DJSI ranks companies' sustainability performance across three dimensions – Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social Sustainability. Inclusion on the DJSI World index is reserved for the top 10 percent of global sustainability performers as ranked by the DJSI.

"Being ranked among the most sustainable companies in the world by the world's most recognizable sustainability index is a testament to BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life through our focus on a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and an inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group and Executive Committee Sponsor for Sustainability. "We're pleased to be included on the World Index the same year we announced our ambition to be our clients' lead partner in their transition to a net-zero future. We are especially proud to be recognized for our strengths in corporate governance, customer relationship management, environmental and social reporting, and financial inclusion."

BMO earned the highest possible score in the areas of Corporate Governance, Customer Relationship Management, Financial Inclusion, Environmental Reporting, and Social Reporting. The bank was also recognized for strong performance in Codes of Business Conduct, Information Security/Cybersecurity, and Human Capital Development.

For information on BMO's commitment to a sustainable future, see its Sustainability Report.

For more information on BMO's Purpose, please visit its Purpose page.

Visit BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 site for more on Diversity and Inclusion.

For BMO's climate ambition, visit its Climate page.

For more information on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, click here.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group