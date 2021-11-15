Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti, Inviting the Sophisticated Traveler to Experience French Polynesia

PAPEETE, Tahiti, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers now have a new escape when visiting the capital of French Polynesia, with the opening of the new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti. Conveniently offering easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Port, the resort is situated just two miles from the international airport, allowing guests to quickly start their visit.

Hilton Hotel Tahiti

"With nearly 20 percent of Hilton Hotels & Resorts' pipeline dedicated to growing our resort portfolio, Hilton Hotel Tahiti is an exciting addition to our flagship brand," said Gary Steffen, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. "As we anticipate more guests wanting to book travel to dream destinations like Tahiti, this beautiful new resort is a prime example of the premium amenities, exceptional service and exotic locale that our brand is known for throughout the world."

Hilton Hotel Tahiti honors a rich island heritage. Formerly known as Hotel Tahiti, it was the first hotel in the destination to attract international attention in 1960. Built on land that formed part of the Tahitian royal family estate, the hotel became a hub of Tahitian social life and welcomed personalities – including movie stars, politicians, and royal families – from all over the world.

Hilton Hotel Tahiti, Hilton's third property in French Polynesia, has been reimagined for today's sophisticated traveler and features new interiors, concepts, and services that celebrate the very best of Tahitian elegance. Extensive renovations have introduced more natural light to shared areas offering an open-air lobby and stunning ocean views, bringing the natural beauty of Moorea Island and the Pacific Ocean to every corner.

Signature Hilton hospitality paired with an array of on-site amenities create an environment that speaks to chic and refined travel. The three onsite restaurants provide elevated fine dining experiences with thoughtfully curated menus that focus on sustainably sourced, fresh ingredients and reflect island culture and culinary influences. Guests can enjoy traditional Tahitian fare at Moevai; fish and steak with a French bent at Taitea Brasserie; and Southeast Asian cuisine at The Asian. These offerings are rounded out by the hotel's two bars: the Heiva Lounge in the open-air lobby, offering spectacular ocean views and a bespoke collection of wine; and the Vaipuna poolside bar that offers unique, tropical libations as well as traditional cocktails.

The resort's grounds are equally distinct and have been designed to bring the beauty of nature in, while also providing spaces that are accessible, yet elegant. The pool, the largest in Tahiti, overlooks Moorea Island and has six private cabanas as well as a poolside restaurant. A boutique-style spa is available for those looking to be pampered and guests looking to keep up their workout routine while in paradise can visit the fitness center. Hilton Hotel Tahiti features the largest ballroom and meeting space in French Polynesia, a space that aptly lends itself to gatherings and events of all sizes, large and small.

The resort is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Hotel Tahiti or call

+689 40 86 48 48. Information about Hilton Hotels and Resorts may be found at newsroom.hilton.com .

About Hilton Hotel Tahiti

Located in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, the 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti honors a rich island heritage and has been reimagined with the sophisticated traveler in mind. With its spa, three on-site restaurants and the largest pool on the island, the resort is the perfect place for travelers to experience true Polynesian culture or as a respite to relax and refresh between islands. For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Hotel Tahiti or call +689 40 86 48 48.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With nearly 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at newsroom.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,700 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 123 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Austin Ruth

Hilton Hotel Tahiti

+ 1 310 454 3080

austin@ballantinespr.com

Laura Ford

Hilton

+1 845 274 2267

Laura.ford@hilton.com

Hilton Announces the Opening of Hilton Hotel Tahiti, Inviting the Sophisticated Traveler to Experience French Polynesia

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilton Hotel Tahiti