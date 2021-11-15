ESCHBORN, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, today named Serkan Batir as Managing Director, DAX. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for strategic initiatives related to Germany's flagship index. Previously with BlackRock for thirteen years, where he held senior positions in index portfolio and product management, Batir reports to Axel Lomholt, recently appointed Chief Product Officer, Indices and Benchmarks.

Serkan Batir joins Qontigo as Managing Director, DAX

"Serkan brings tremendous indexing experience and market knowledge to Qontigo," said Lomholt. "In this key new role, he will help to shape Qontigo's indexing strategy in the German market, expand the range of DAX's ESG offerings overall, and lead the management and strategic development of the DAX business on a day-to-day basis."

At BlackRock, Batir most recently served as both Head of Portfolio Management for EEGA (Eastern Europe, Germany and Austria) and Switzerland, and as Head of Product Management, Germany. He joined the company in 2008 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. His responsibilities included overall trading and management responsibility for German and Swiss domiciled index funds in various asset classes, including equities, fixed income and physical and synthetic commodities.

Batir was previously with UniCredit Bank AG – London for three years, as an equity derivatives trader in the firm's proprietary quantitative trading hedge fund. He began his career at HypoVereinsbank, a member of UniCredit, as a Junior Trader in 2001.

Batir holds a degree in International Relations from Eastern Mediterranean University, a graduate degree in Strategy and Innovation from the University of Oxford-Said Business School, and a certificate in Algorithmic Trading from the University of Oxford Executive Programme.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qontigo