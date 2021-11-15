TYAN Delivers Leading Performance for HPC Applications at SC21 Powering the HPC Datacenter of the Future with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, showcases its latest high performance computing platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors targeting computationally intensive applications at SC21 virtual event during November 15-18.

"Extracting value from data is critical for the modern data centers and enterprises, whether we are talking traditional database, big data and HPC workloads, or looking ahead to AI and machine learning applications," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's leading HPC platforms are optimized for computing, storage, networking and power requirements to enable our customers to drive fast time to value for their businesses by accelerating the deployment of complete field-proven HPC solutions."

TYAN HPC Platforms to Enable Faster Application Performance

TYAN offers a range of HPC systems based on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, which allow architects to balance compute power with memory, I/O requirements, and a full range of storage options. The Transport HX FT65T-B8030 is a 4U deskside server platform designed for cost-effective HPC applications that need large computing power. The system supports a single AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, eight 3.5-inch SATA, and two NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B8030 supports four double-width PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for professional GPUs to accelerate HPC applications.

The Transport HX TS75-B8252 and Transport HX TS75A-B8252 are 2U dual-socket server platforms optimized for virtualization applications with support for 32 DIMM slots and up to nine PCIe 4.0 slots. The TS75-B8252 accommodates twelve hot-swap, tool-less 3.5-inch SATA drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support. The system is the best fit for in-memory computing workload with hybrid storage options for both application cache and cost-effective storage capacity. The TS75A-B8252 accommodates 18 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5-inch SATA and 8 NVMe U.2 drive bays which is ideal for in-memory computing workload with higher IOPS capability.

TYAN's Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a 2U dual-socket server designed for GPU-accelerated workloads such as artificial intelligence, deep neural networks and machine learning applications. The platform supports 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two half-height, half-length PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots for high-speed networking cards, and eight 3.5-inch SATA/NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. With four double-width GPU cards support, the TN83-B8251 can be easily scaled out to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

The Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, four 2.5-inch hot-swap, tool-less NVMe/SATA drive bays, eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots, two internal NVMe M.2 slots and one OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The platform is suitable for high-density data center deployments and targets scale-out applications with large numbers of nodes.

Taking full advantage of AMD EPYC CPU single-socket I/O capabilities, the Tomcat HX S8030 server motherboard brings full PCIe 4.0 support in a small ATX (12" x 9.8") form factor. The motherboard provides eight DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, five PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, two NVMe M.2 slots, two 10GbE and two GbE LAN ports.

Please click here for more information about TYAN SC21 virtual event.

Supporting Resources:

Watch this video about TYAN HPC platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.

Learn more about TYAN's AMD-powered HPC Servers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MiTAC Computing - TYAN