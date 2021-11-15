You're Invited To Participate In Our… 6Th Annual Hometown Heroes Toy Drive

PHOENIX and PRESCOTT, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AZTV Channel 7, announced the kick-off if its 6th annual Hometown Heroes Toy Drive! Over the years, this community initiative has brought holiday joy to hundreds of Arizona children and families in need. Through the help of viewers, generous business partners, and local first responders, we have been able to support the families of our fallen, wounded and deployed military service members, as well as families in special need each year.

AZTV Channel 7's 6th Annual Hometown Heroes Toy Drive! Visit aztv.com/hometownheroes for more info.

The official donation drive for this great cause-related initiative starts November 15th and runs through December 18th. However, we've opened it up on November 1st in anticipation of supply-chain challenges, and to ensure Arizona's most vulnerable children are not forgotten. You're invited to make a difference, and share some love this holiday season, by visiting our website aztv.com/hometownheroes to make your online toy donation or financial contribution to this worthy cause.

Our amazing sponsors and partners will share their stories of why this is so near and dear to their hearts, in special features on the Arizona Daily Mix with Brad Perry, weekdays at 8am and Saturday at 7am.

"The holidays are always a special time for me and my family, so it's always a joy to see how viewers and the community come together to help create that special time for those in need" – Brad Perry, Host, Arizona Daily Mix

To help bring holiday cheer to Arizona families in need or for more information about the campaign, visit aztv.com/hometownheroes.

ARIZONA DAILY MIX with Brad Perry is a morning show on AZTV Channel 7, airing weekdays from 8am-9am, and now Saturdays from 7am-8am! It features Brad Perry sharing trending topics, highlighting the local businesses and people in our community, and offers a fun alternative to other morning news stations.

AZTV7 (KAZT-TV), the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in the Phoenix (Prescott) DMA, is licensed to broadcast across Phoenix and Northern Arizona with studio locations in both Phoenix and Prescott. AZTV7 (Channel 7.1) is home to the locally produced morning show, The Arizona Daily Mix, as well as broadcasting today's top programs including: Family Feud, Young Sheldon, The Goldberg's, Rachael Ray, The Doctors and more! Our mission is to be the most-loved station in Arizona. We utilize media to both entertain and create a sense of community. We engage with local businesses and events, sharing peoples' stories and offering opportunities to support and connect with your neighbors. AZTV7 is also home to MeTV, America's #1 all classic television network with timeless and memorable television programs (Ch. 7.2); HSN Home Shopping Network (Ch. 7.3); Charge Network (Ch. 7.4) and AZTV Local Plus (Ch. 7.5). Visit aztv.com

