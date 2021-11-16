Bank of America Strengthens Commitment to the International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International African American Museum announced a new gift from Bank of America, bringing its total investment in the museum to more than $1,000,000. This most recent gift builds on a 2018 gift of $500,000 to the museum's capital campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

The additional $500,000 grant will be used to support development of the museum programming, curriculum, and operational plans, as well as the continued recruitment and hiring of the museum's leadership team who will steward and drive the mission of telling the untold stories of the African American journey for audiences across the country.

"This second major gift from Bank of America underscores the company's commitment to our mission and to work that moves the dial on equity and racial justice," said Dr. Tonya M. Matthews, the museum's CEO. "We are grateful and proud to be in partnership with such an esteemed organization."

The International African American Museum is located at one of the most important historical sites in American History, the former Gadsden's Wharf, the point of disembarkation for nearly half of all enslaved Africans. The journey to Charleston and impact beyond will be explored through comprehensive exhibits and educational programming; a preeminent genealogical research center; and an African Ancestors Memorial Garden.

"Bank of America's doubling of support for the International African American Museum is part of our ongoing commitment to advance racial equality and create economic opportunity for people and communities of color," said Mark Munn, president, Bank of America Charleston-Hilton Head. "This direct investment will further the mission of the museum and our shared goals of supporting conversations and actions that can advance economic and social progress."

The International African American Museum has been hosting audiences at live community and virtual programs for nearly two years and its museum building is projected to open late 2022.

"We are so grateful for Bank of America's tremendous support and leadership, which has helped the museum reach major milestones," said Joseph P. Riley, Jr., former Charleston mayor and lifetime board member of the International African American Museum. "During critical and early stages in the creation of the museum, Bank of America has been there."

International African American Museum

The mission of the International African American Museum, set to open in late 2022, is to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at one of our country's most sacred sites. The museum will communicate the often overlooked history of African Americans in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and share the impacts Africans and their descendants have had on our nation and across the globe. The museum and its African Ancestors Memorial Garden will honor the site where enslaved Africans arrived and thousands died, while its Center for Family History will provide state-of-the-art genealogical research tools for visitors to connect with their ancestors. Programming will include comprehensive educational programs for life-long learning and changing exhibitions and special events will be presented throughout the year. For more information, visit iaamuseum.org.

Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Connect with us on Twitter ( @BofA_News ).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

Reporters May Contact:

Cedar Wolf Media Group, International African American Museum

Phone: 1.843.872.5352

team@cedarwolfmedia.com

Eliza Murphy, Bank of America

Phone: 1.347.603.6845

eliza.murphy@bofa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation