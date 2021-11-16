Emirates Selects Panasonic Avionics To Enhance Premium Economy Passenger Experience

DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) has been selected by Emirates to deliver a suite of in-flight entertainment (IFE) solutions for its Premium Economy cabin being rolled out across its fleet.

From left to right: Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline, and Ken Sain, CEO, Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics' IFE systems are being integrated into the Premium Economy cabin being introduced on 105 of Emirates' Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, with the first due to enter service in the summer of 2022.

This follows the unveiling of Emirates' Premium Economy cabin in December 2020, and its initial rollout to widespread acclaim on several of its newest A380 aircraft.

Emirates' new Premium Economy cabins will feature a range of the latest IFE innovations from Panasonic Avionics. Elegantly designed 13-inch HD screens will be fitted at each seat, with integrated control buttons, ultra-wide viewing angles, LED backlighting and capacitive touch all creating a luxury feel for passengers when choosing from over 4,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates' ice system powered by Panasonic Avionics.

Passengers can connect their own headphones to the IFE system via Bluetooth, experience its 3D gaming options, use the screen's high-power USB type A and C chargers, and use AC sockets at each seat to power their laptops.

Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said, "Emirates is a longstanding and highly-valued customer, and a world leader in the passenger experience it creates. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to deliver innovations that will help put their new Premium Economy in a class of its own."

At the Dubai Air Show today, Emirates announced that its new Premium Economy cabin would be fitted on 52 A380s, and 53 Boeing 777s in its fleet.

