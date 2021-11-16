Houston Rockets Announce Partnership with Bitcoin Company NYDIG

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Rockets today announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company. As the Official Bitcoin Services Partner and Bitcoin Platform of the Houston Rockets, NYDIG will be the franchise's exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services. The sponsorship will be paid in bitcoin and the proceeds will be held on NYDIG's secure, regulated, full-stack bitcoin platform.

"From basketball operations to business development, our organization has leaned on advancements in technology to remain on the cutting edge," said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. "Partnering with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to provide creative rewards and payment options to our fanbase and associates."

"Expanding the partnership between the Fertitta family and NYDIG to the Houston Rockets was a natural choice," said Trey Zeluff, Director of Digital Asset Strategy at Fertitta Entertainment. "The Rockets are a leading sports brand and NYDIG is the leader in bitcoin financial services. Together, we will deliver new opportunities for Rockets fans and the City of Houston to learn about and use bitcoin."

"We are thrilled to have found a forward-thinking partner in the Houston Rockets and the Fertitta family, who understand that by embracing Bitcoin, companies and brands can build loyalty with this expanding and influential customer base," said Kelly Brewster, Chief Marketing Officer of NYDIG. "The Rockets will be #PaidInBitcoin, and this partnership underscores our excitement about the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation taking place there. NYDIG's partnership with the Fertitta family, across their businesses, will significantly accelerate its goal of making bitcoin accessible to all."

The Rockets will work with NYDIG to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem through access, educational programming, and community support initiatives while providing NYDIG significant exposure across all of the team's social, digital, and in-arena platforms. In addition, NYDIG becomes the first naming rights partner of Toyota Center suite levels, to be named the "Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG," and will receive baseline apron signage during Rockets games.

Last week, Landry's, of which Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta is Chairman and CEO, partnered with NYDIG to implement bitcoin rewards as part of its Landry's Select Club loyalty program. The partnership allows Landry's Select members to earn bitcoin points when dining at any of its 500 locations nationwide with the offering powered by NYDIG's secure and regulated platform. Landry's restaurants have been rolling out bitcoin payment acceptance throughout this year.

Fertitta's Post Oak Motor Cars dealership also recently partnered with NYDIG, allowing customers to purchase luxury automobiles financed through loans secured by bitcoin. Fertitta began accepting cryptocurrency payments at his Houston-based dealership in 2018.

