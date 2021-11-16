Kira Pharmaceuticals Appoints Teri Loxam as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, Jiangsu, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Teri Loxam as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Loxam will replace interim CFO Matt Gorman and will oversee finance along with several strategic and operational functions of the company.

Teri Loxam: Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Kira Pharmaceuticals

"We are delighted to welcome Teri to the Kira executive team. As Kira continues to build momentum and advance through the clinic, Teri's wealth of experience across finance, strategy, investor relations and communications will be invaluable" said Frederick Beddingfield, MD, PhD, CEO of Kira Pharmaceuticals. "We will benefit from her strong relationships across the life sciences and investment communities and her strength in operational execution and building teams as we continue to grow and bring much needed therapies to patients."

Ms. Loxam joins Kira from SQZ Biotechnologies, where she served as CFO and was instrumental in raising more than $200M, including taking the company public, to advance the company's novel cell therapy platforms. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Global Communications at Merck, Vice President of Investor Relations at IMAX supporting the company's IPO on the Hong Kong exchange, and held senior strategic roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Ms. Loxam also currently serves on the board of Vaxcyte and as an advisor to Cardiol Therapeutics, both of which are publicly traded companies. Ms. Loxam holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of California Irvine Paul Merage School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Victoria.

"I'm honored to be joining Kira at this pivotal stage of growth for the company. With its lead clinical asset, P014, in the multiple ascending dose portion of its phase 1 trial and targeting to bring it to patients next year, along with a differentiated pipeline of additional assets, Kira has the potential to transform the complement space and advance important treatments to help people living with complement-mediated diseases," said Ms. Loxam. "Further, the company's global remit and US-China structure provide a unique opportunity to leverage talent and capabilities across the globe. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to help the company execute on its strategy and continue to progress its innovative science and programs to drive patient impact."

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company pioneering complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC drug discovery platform, the company is committed to advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients. With offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and facilities in both Suzhou and Shanghai, China, Kira Pharmaceuticals is committed to establishing a global footprint and advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world. More information on Kira can be found at www.kirapharma.com as well as on LinkedIn.

