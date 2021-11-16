SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ZIXI, CXP, DWSN, and DSPG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Open Text Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZIXI shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of ZIXI common stock that they hold. If you own ZIXI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zixi

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CXP shareholders will receive $19.30 per share in cash for each share of CXP common stock that they hold. If you own CXP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-investigation

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of DWSN by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC. ("Wilks"). Under the terms of the merger agreement DWSN shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of DWSN common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, Wilks will also acquire any DWSN shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger. If you own DWSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dwsn

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synaptics Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DSPG shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash for each share of DSPG common stock that they hold. If you own DSPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dspg

