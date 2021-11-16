Yotta Announces New York EMT Wins a Tesla Model 3

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta , a financial app that allows customers to win weekly prizes up to $10 million, announced that Crystal Doyley, an EMT from Long Island, New York, won a Tesla Model 3 this week. Crystal won the Tesla through Yotta's weekly sweepstakes, where users win big prizes, not through buying a ticket but by saving money. For every $25 a user deposits into their Yotta savings account, they get a weekly recurring ticket for the sweepstakes drawing. A new number is drawn every day, and if a user matches six numbers, they win a Tesla. If a user matches all seven numbers, they win the grand prize of $10 million.

Yotta was founded to help Americans make healthier financial decisions. According to the Federal Reserve, 40% of Americans can't come up with $400 in an emergency. Even though 40% of Americans struggle to save, Americans spend $80 billion on the lottery every year.

Unlike the lottery, Yotta provides the chance to win every week through an FDIC-insured account where customers cannot lose any money. On top of the sweepstakes, Yotta pays a savings bonus that is 5x the national average savings account interest rate, so even in weeks where you don't win a prize, your money still grows.

In addition to weekly sweepstakes, Yotta recently launched a debit card with similarly exciting rewards. With every purchase, there is a chance you get the item for free. Users have won Venmo transfers, rent payments, and even medical bills completely free. Even if you don't win the purchase for free, for every $10 you spend on the Yotta card, you get an extra ticket into next week's sweepstakes. Users can also enable Meal Tickets, where each transaction made with the Yotta card will be rounded up to the nearest dollar, and a meal will be donated to a person in need through Feeding America. Since the debit card launched, Yotta has already donated over 28,000 meals to Feeding America.

"It's an exciting time at Yotta when one of our users wins big," said Yotta CEO Adam Moelis. "We hope to show people who don't currently use Yotta that you can get the chance to win a Tesla, or $10 million every week while continuing to save money."

Crystal, the lucky Tesla winner, said, "I still can't believe that I had the winning ticket. I found Yotta when I was looking for a better way to save money — something that was safe but paid a better interest rate than my bank. When I watched the videos on Youtube that explained how it worked, I knew I wanted to give it a chance." She continued, "My mom has always joined me on my savings journey — she is my Yotta friend. She and my sister were with me when 26 came up, and I won the Tesla. We were all screaming and dancing and going crazy."

