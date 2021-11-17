Air Products' Eric Guter, Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions, to Participate in Keynote Conversation at CoMotion LA

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Eric Guter, vice president, hydrogen for mobility solutions, will take part in a keynote conversation on hydrogen's role in the clean energy transition at 1:50 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 18 at CoMotion LA being held at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Guter will join CoMotion's Chief Executive Officer John Rossant to discuss how Air Products is working to create innovative solutions to help speed the energy transition.

"Sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products. We have made significant investments to help build the hydrogen economy. The journey is well underway. Today there are heavy duty vehicles from Europe to Los Angeles fueled with hydrogen produced, distributed and supplied by Air Products," said Guter. "The key now is to scale up, to create the infrastructure so when a business or government wants to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles on a major scale, they know they have a secure, reliable and consistent option. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to build a cleaner energy future."

In addition to the keynote discussion, Air Products will showcase its hydrogen for mobility solutions at booth 10 on CoMotion LA's trade show floor. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn how Air Products can support their company's sustainability journey and learn more about Air Products' recently announced projects, including a $4.5 billion blue hydrogen clean energy complex in Louisiana.

CoMotion LA is a three-day gathering that brings together leaders from across the entire landscape of the emerging mobility market — global mayors and policymakers, leading technologists, public transport operators and venture capitalists, start-ups and established players. CoMotion LA's program of interactive talks, demos, and workshops is designed to provide insight into the more impactful phase of the mobility evolution. For more information on this year's event, visit www.comotionla.com.

Hydrogen is an essential part of decarbonizing the transportation sector. Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice compared to batteries in heavy-duty applications due to faster refuel times, longer range, and larger payloads, while performing better in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional transportation fuel experience. Air Products works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, distribution, storage, and dispensing and has been a pioneer in hydrogen fueling for decades. As global leader in hydrogen production, Air Products has hands-on operating experience in over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries, and the company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million fueling operations annually. To learn more about Air Products hydrogen for mobility solutions visit airproducts.com/h2fm.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

