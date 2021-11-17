Captain Morgan Partners With Actor Charles Melton to Put an End to "Shotface" with Delicious Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum No. 1 Spiced Rum Brand Offering Mobile Payment Prizes and Rebates to Help Consumers Get "Sliced Apple Face"

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Captain Morgan is announcing its partnership with actor and model Charles Melton to help prevent "shotface," a visceral reaction to a not so tasty shot of liquor that can manifest itself through an awkward wrinkle of the brow, a twist of the lips and scrunching of the nose. Shotface can happen to anyone (21+) who has yet to experience a delicious tasting spirit, but Captain Morgan and Charles Melton have the solution to eradicate that once and for all.

Reintroducing Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, a fall-inspired spirit that fuses the flavor of crisp, fresh cut apples with a hint of ginger and Captain Morgan's classic spiced rum, a combination so delicious it will alleviate shotface, allowing consumers 21+ to get Sliced Apple Face instead.

To spread the word, Captain Morgan has teamed up with Charles Melton; well-versed in the art of facial expressions, the actor and model will serve as the voice (and face) of the Captain Morgan Shotface Hotline, a temporary hotline and resource for consumers looking to ditch their awkward and unwanted shotface and get Sliced Apple Face instead.

"I may have an amazing face, but I too have experienced shotface when tasting less delicious flavored spirits in the past," Melton said. "I'm proud to be joining Captain Morgan to lend my face and voice in hopes of introducing Sliced Apple Face, one delicious shot of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple at a time."

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 21, persons 21+ can call the Captain Morgan Shotface Hotline toll-free at 1-888-SHOT-FCE (1-888-742-8323) to hear from Charles Melton, who will explain how to enter to win a $5 mobile payment that may be used toward a purchase of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple or otherwise.**

The mission to end shotface doesn't stop there, though – from Nov. 22 through the end of 2021 (provided supplies last), consumers 21+ can dial into the hotline to learn how to take advantage of a rebate offer that will reimburse qualifying purchases of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, up to $10.***

"The overwhelmingly positive response Captain Morgan Sliced Apple has received thus far has made all of us even more excited to re-introduce it on a much larger scale," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "Though we're in the middle of the fall season, the crisp flavors of apple and ginger along with our signature spiced rum make a shot of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple delicious enough to be enjoyed all year round."

**11/17/21 - 11/21/21 Captain Morgan will give away as Sweepstakes prizes up to $5K via mobile payments, in increments of $5.00, each day, for a total of $25K to qualifying winners. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Each day ends the earlier of the receipt of 1K verified entries or 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to Rules on CaptainMorgan.com.

***Beginning 11/22/21 through the end of the year (or until funds are depleted), Captain Morgan will offer a rebate for up to $10.00 via mobile payment for a total of $2K, PURCHASE REQUIRED. U.S., 21+. Available where legal, while supplies last. Void where prohibited. Subject to Offer Terms on CaptainMorgan.com.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Gingerbread Spiced and CAPTAIN MORGAN Orange Vanilla Twist. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

