Charity Navigator and Give Lively Equip Millions of Donors with Powerful Giving Tool The Giving Basket helps donors give directly through the Charity Navigator website to the causes they care about

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator , the world's largest nonprofit evaluator, and Give Lively , a preeminent free fundraising technology platform for nonprofits, launched a new version of Charity Navigator's Giving Basket . The Giving Basket empowers donors to easily support multiple nonprofits in one convenient checkout, while controlling how much of their personal information is shared with each organization.

Charity Navigator's Giving Basket has raised more than $131 million for 42,000 nonprofit organizations since launching in 2015. The Giving Basket now provides donors with an enhanced user experience, ability to donate as little as $1 and as much as $100,000 to each nonprofit, and flexible payment methods, including ACH/direct debit and one-tap payments with Google Pay.

"Each year, more than 9 million donors come to Charity Navigator often with the goal of finding and supporting impactful nonprofits," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The new Giving Basket with Give Lively will deliver donor dollars faster to the nonprofits they choose and at lower costs. The timing couldn't be better with GivingTuesday less than two weeks away."

Give Lively's CEO David DeParolesa shared, "We're proud to partner with Charity Navigator on the Giving Basket. This partnership leverages Give Lively's six years of collaboration with nonprofits and donors to develop a powerful, practical, and free fundraising platform now trusted by thousands of nonprofits across the U.S. By extending our platform to power the Giving Basket, thousands more nonprofits can benefit from our work and raise more money for their missions without sacrificing their means. Our platform, paired with Charity Navigator's long-standing prominence in the nonprofit community, is a win for nonprofits and donors everywhere."

To learn more about the Giving Basket, visit charitynavigator.org/givingbasket . For more information about Charity Navigator and Give Lively's partnership, please visit Charity Navigator's FAQ .

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator , the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, empowers donors of all sizes with free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision making. Through Charity Navigator's ratings, nonprofits are equipped with the nonprofit sector's premier trust indicator and a powerful platform to raise awareness and funds. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

ABOUT GIVE LIVELY

Give Lively is a tech company reimagining the future of digital fundraising for nonprofits. Give Lively builds powerful and practical fundraising solutions that are free for nonprofits and intuitive for donors. Give Lively was founded in 2015 on the belief that nonprofits, no matter their size, should not sacrifice their means to satisfy their missions. Since then, its dedicated team has collaborated directly with nonprofits and donors to develop a platform that serves their needs and disburdens them of reliance on for-profit fundraising software. Nonprofits using Give Lively have raised more than $325 million for their critical work, saving $25+ million in fundraising tech fees and charges.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charity Navigator