The Cleanie Awards® Honors Annika Colston as the 2021 Trailblazer Gold Place Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annika Colston, President and Founder of AC Power LLC, has been selected as The Cleanie Awards® Trailblazer Gold Place winner. The Cleanie Awards is the leading awards program celebrating people and brands driving the clean energy economy. The program recognizes innovation, excellence, and business leadership. This award, judged by industry peers, signifies how influential Ms. Colston has been with advocating for a sustainable future, specifically within developing solar energy projects on landfills and other undervalued sites.

Annika Colston, The Cleanie Award Trailblazer Gold Place winner 2021

"We are extremely proud to recognize this year's innovators, influencers and advocates, who work tirelessly to champion the clean energy transition in what will be a decisive decade," said Randee Gilmore, executive director, The Cleanie Awards.

Annika Colston founded AC Power to bring unique vision to solar PV project development on landfill and brownfield sites. Annika has been developing alternative energy projects for nearly two decades and has experience across all aspects of project development. She works with various stakeholders needed to make alternative energy projects successful. Annika's team at AC Power describe her as tenacious, resilient, receptive, visionary, and a leader.

On her award, Annika states, "I am so grateful to be recognized as The Cleanie Awards Trailblazer Gold winner. It is a true honor to be acknowledged for the hard work we do transforming previously disturbed land into thriving solar energy projects. Our mission is to repurpose land where solar is likely the highest value end-use despite the challenges that come with these sites."

About AC Power, LLC

AC Power is a mission driven solar development company developing in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, maintaining its vision of redeveloping undervalued land such as landfills and brownfields to provide renewable energy to local communities. AC Power is as certified WBE

About The Cleanie Awards®:

The Cleanie Awards® is the first comprehensive awards program exclusive to the cleantech industry. It generates much needed visibility for innovators and disruptors in the industry who are creating life- and planet-changing solutions. The campaigns recognized by the award program aim to influence public opinion about technologies delivering on the promise of a clean energy future. For more information, visit our website at www.thecleanieawards.com . Follow us on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and on LinkedIn .

