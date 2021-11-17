EmployBridge's Joanie Bily Named SIA 2021 'Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing' for Fifth Consecutive Year EmployBridge offers leading workforce solutions to help connect over 400,000 people annually with job opportunities across the supply chain

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanie Courtney, president of RemX Specialty Staffing, an EmployBridge company, and Chief Workforce Analyst at EmployBridge, has again been named to the 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This is Courtney's fifth consecutive appearance on the list.

Joanie Bily, President, RemX Specialty Staffing

Now in its seventh year, the annual SIA list recognizes women in leadership positions from around the world who have made important contributions to their companies and the staffing industry.

"Joanie is a powerhouse leader at EmployBridge and her inclusion on SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is well-deserved," said Michael Miles, CEO of EmployBridge. "She's a go-to resource for analysis of the staffing industry for our company and in the industry, and she's a passionate advocate for upskilling workers to empower them in the workplace."

"It's truly an honor to be named again to the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list along with so many great women leaders doing amazing work in our industry," Bily said. "The SIA list is a great way to celebrate and recognize the impactful contributions these leaders are making to shape our industry."

Bily joined EmployBridge in 2016 to lead RemX, a specialty division of EmployBridge that delivers specialized workforce solutions for customer service and contact centers as well as recruiting services for administrative, finance, accounting, and IT professionals nationwide. Under Bily's leadership, RemX achieved double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth in 2020 and 2021.

Bily is a member and officer of the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association. She regularly contributes to Fox Business Network and national media outlets on the latest employment trends and data including regular appearances on "Mornings with Maria" with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. In 2021, Bily was recognized with the World Staffing Summit Award as the No. 1 staffing professional to watch. According to Bily, her most important role is Mom to two amazing kids.

"Many women were hard hit by the pandemic economy as they took on more of the homeschooling and caretaker responsibilities," said Bily. "As the future of work is changing rapidly, to be successful businesses must have a good talent strategy that taps into larger pools of qualified candidates including parents of young children; this means allowing for flexible work schedules and finding competitive solutions for training, rewards, and benefits. I believe our industry can help more women participate in the labor force and my goal is to help make that happen."

To learn more about RemX professional staffing solutions or EmployBridge opportunities, visit www.employbridge.com .

To view the profiles of these inspiring leaders and learn about the impact they have on the industry, visit the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing website. Profiles of the Americas 100 are also featured in the November/December 2020 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

