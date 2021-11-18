Cymbiotika Debuts Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules to Support Immune System and Gut Health

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules with Chromium and Thiamine, two essential compounds proven to help support blood sugar and metabolism while managing cravings.

Cymbiotika’s new Apple Cider Vinegar capsules can improve metabolism by supporting healthy digestion.

Created from 100% organic apples that undergo a unique, two-step fermentation process, the capsules contain dozens of probiotics, essential in supporting a healthy immune system and gut health as well. This is accomplished by introducing a strain of healthy bacteria to help convert the apple sugar into alcohol, then again into natural acetic acid – an antioxidant-rich probiotic that helps prevent damage to cells.

"It's common for over-the-counter apple cider vinegar formulas to contain synthetically created acetic acid," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "In developing an organic capsule, we've found that all-natural acetic acid has proven more effective in supporting healthy weight loss, digestion and achieving optimal gut health. We are also thrilled to offer our customers the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar in a capsule form, instead of its more common liquid delivery which can be sour-tasting and lead to erosion of tooth enamel over time."

By adding Chromium and Thiamine to the formula's natural probiotics, the capsules can help enhance the body's metabolic rate and improve insulin resistance, further supporting those affected by diabetes, high cholesterol, fatigue, abdominal discomfort like gas and bloating, and more.

"Protecting the digestive system is crucial to supporting overall health, as gut health has been linked to the immune system, chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes, and even neurological health," said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. "Friendly bacteria found in all-natural probiotics may equip your body with the tools it needs to promote digestion and support immune function."

Cymbiotika's Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules retails for $38 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Take two capsules daily. They may be taken more than once a day if preferred and are best taken 30 minutes before mealtime or before sleep. For enhanced digestion, combine with Cymbiotika's Shilajit, 30 minutes prior to a meal, followed by two Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules.

Cymbiotika formulates products with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Cymbiotika)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika