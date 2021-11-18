Hixson Architecture, Engineering and Interiors Renews Agreement with Unanet ERP

DULLES, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, announced today that Hixson Architecture, Engineering and Interiors renewed its agreement with Unanet ERP to streamline its digital transformation and project management. Hixson renewed after more than a decade of success with Unanet solutions.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Hixson has built a national reputation as a leader in the architecture and design space over the last 73 years. Specializing in four areas including food + beverage, workplace, retail, and science + technology, the company is consistently listed among the top firms in the United States and was named a 2021 Top 100 Rising Giant by Interior Design Magazine.

Originally, Hixson was using a legacy ERP system to manage all of its operations but learned it would need significant and expensive upgrades because the software provider was planning to sunset the product and stop supporting it. After evaluating a range of options, including making a costly upgrade or facing no future technical support, Hixson made the decision to switch to Unanet AE, which resulted in immediate results.

By implementing the Unanet AE ERP platform, Hixson had a full array of new capabilities, functionalities, and automations at their fingertips. Their staff were empowered with automated paperless invoicing, analytics dashboards that provided real-time visibility into project status and resource deployment, and wizard-style tools that helped them quickly and easily add projects and clients. Hixson's teams also took advantage of extensive customizations that allowed them to track and report on the firm's department-centric structure and workflows, providing more meaningful metrics that helped them make better business decisions.

"Unanet helps us to get in front of issues before they become problematic," said Christian Fasso, billing manager and project accountant, Hixson. "Analytics are the bread and butter of how we manage our business and Unanet's unique dashboard allows us to see trends and make decisions in real-time - without having to go through a bunch of spreadsheet gymnastics to get there."

Unanet AE is purpose-bult ERP for architecture, engineering and construction firms and offers a powerful combination of project management, business intelligence, time & expense tracking, financial prospect management and integration tools in the one single source.

