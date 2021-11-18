Holiday Inspired Music and Entertainment Acts Bring Good Cheer to U.S. Military Personnel as Part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Home for the Holidays Tour

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidays are upon us, and Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is sending good cheer to U.S. Military Personnel overseas as part of their Home for the Holidays tour. Exciting shows will be offered online from Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance and Magician Rob Lake, while Dueling Pianos International, rock band Sick Puppies, and southern rock singer Rachel Lipsky will tantalize guests in person throughout Europe and Southeast Asia beginning November 26.

Premiering exclusively on AFE's YouTube Channel November 26, Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance tells the story of three friends who will remain forever in your heart as they share their special talents for music, magic and circus performance. Created by storyteller, author and Broadway director Neil Goldberg, this colorful, engaging show melds a storybook with live action, animation and audience participation. Experience an online performance that takes you by the hand and leads you into a memorable adventure.

Dueling Pianos International, an elevated music and singing act featuring Nate Sangsland and Matt Soverns, invite audience members to sing along and joke around. A former student and music major at University of Indianapolis, and a post 9/11 US Army Combat Veteran (2001-2005), Sangsland was a regular pub guitarist while stationed in Europe. After serving in the Unites States Army, he joined Dueling Pianos, and performs at Army garrisons in the southern U.S. and abroad. Soverns has swept awards in talent shows and musical theatre productions through high school, and later began his music career as a Dueling Piano player and solo musician since 2014. He is well-known for Piano Bar performances throughout the eastern U.S. from Chicago to South Carolina, Nashville, TN to Destin, FL.

Together, Sangsland and Soverns will be touring in Europe Dec. 1 – Dec. 12 at the following locations: Ansbach, Germany Dec.1; Hohenfels, Germany Dec. 2; Stuttgart, Germany Dec. 3; Garmisch, Germany, Dec. 4; Ramstein, Germany, Dec. 5; The Netherlands, Dec. 7; Belgium, Dec. 8; Croughton, UK, Dec. 10; Mildenhall, UK, Dec. 11; Fairford, UK, Dec. 11.

Australian rock band Sick Puppies is heading to eastern Europe for their 8th AFE tour, proving just how popular they are with Americans. Band members include Emma Anzai on bass and vocals, Mark Goodwin on drums and vocals, and Bryan Scott on lead vocals and guitar. The band's high-energy acoustic music will be showcased in live performances at the following locations: Ukraine, Dec. 18; Lithuania, Dec. 20; Poland, Dec. 22 – 25; Romania, Dec. 27; Bulgaria, Dec. 29; Kosovo, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2022.

Rachel Lipsky, an AFE veteran performer, brings her smooth yet sassy southern rock to the troops serving in Southeast Asia Dec. 24 – Jan. 3, 2022. A talented singer/songwriter, Lipsky shares stories through her songs that can be best described as rowdy country. She has opened for a myriad of top musical talent, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Neal McCoy, Lady A, and Thomas Rhett.

Rob Lake, one of the world's most celebrated illusionists, is providing an online New Year's Special exclusively on AFE's YouTube Channel premiering December 26. Lake is known globally for his amazing magic, receiving the highest honors from the International Magician Society, while NBC named him "The World's Greatest Illusionist." Lake will brighten the holidays with his enchanting close-up magic and grand illusions, performed just for AFE from his private studio. He is passionate about his partnership with AFE and the magic he brings to U.S. troops and families overseas.

"Beginning November 26 and continuing through January 2, 2022, AFE performers are sharing the holiday spirit with our service members, no matter where they are in the world, with music, magic and artistic exploration and entertainment," said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The full artist lineup and Home for the Holidays schedule are available at the AFE HUB.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

