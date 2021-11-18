Nationally Recognized Media and Branding Expert Jan Strode Joins Disruptive Fintech Platform as Chief Strategy Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givvor ( www.givvor.com ), a disruptive fintech platform shaping the future of philanthropy, announced today that nationally recognized media and branding expert Jan Strode has joined as Chief Strategy Officer. Strode's presence further strengthens the Givvor team's leadership as it seeks to enhance the landscape of the massive $140 billion donor-advised funds industry. The expertise she brings to Givvor includes founding two companies now listed on NASDAQ and creating a major publishing company.

Ms. Strode is the founder of CEO Advisors, an internationally-recognized, strategic communications corporation headquartered in New York City and San Diego. Over two decades, she has provided advisory services to more than 1,000 clients and has established a notable track record representing and advising a bespoke clientele. Strode's talents are often sought after from the board level and by Fortune 50 CEOs for her expertise in all aspects of corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and crisis management. Strode has testified before the U.S. Senate and has advised numerous politicians including three US Presidents as well as the United Nations.

"Reshaping philanthropy will require a skilled and steady hand in guiding our partnerships with employers, corporate givers, wealth managers and government and non-governmental organizations," said John Pileggi, CEO of Givvor. "Jan has been an Advisor to Givvor for several years and I could not be more thrilled that she has joined our Executive Team. She has been trusted by some of the most distinguished names in America with their most valued assets; their reputations and brands. Jan is a builder. She has been instrumental in bringing two wellness companies public; Jenny Craig International where she was COO, and Lifevantage International, where she was a founder. Both companies continue to trade on NASDAQ. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President of Great American Bank, where she was recognized on the cover of US Banker Magazine for being one of the most influential people in banking. Quite simply, I am honored that Jan has chosen to join Givvor."

"The integration of Givvor's game changing technology with its mission of disrupting philanthropy is a magnificent challenge and one that I look forward to," said Jan Strode. "I have always been mindful of others, and I take great pleasure in having directed the first $500,000 to help ignite the Susan G Komen's Breast Cancer Research Foundation and to have been instrumental in the creation of the Milken Prostate Cancer Foundation. Anyone with a smartphone understands that mobile devices, digital technologies and social networks have shifted power from the few to the many. Givvor will engage those same transformative forces to democratize philanthropy. My expertise is defining an organization's message and responding to the marketplace—to be resilient in matters that require more than proper planning," said Strode.

