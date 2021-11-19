Multi-Award-Winning Vocalist and Producer Natalie Nicole Gilbert Releases New Single - Victory (Music Video Mix) Out Now

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stream Single Here

View Related Music Video Here

Stream Related Album Here

Los Angeles-based producer, vocalist, and songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert joins co-writer Maja Vasilj (Nashville) to share a new song about vulnerability and resilience. Victory (Music Video Mix) is an edit from Natalie's latest album, Recovery. This genre-bending artist delves into physical recovery and trauma, reflecting on the universality of facing change and loss. Featured on the album are GRAMMY-nominated singer/arranger Jarrett Johnson (Michael Bublé, David Foster, Alicia Keys, Take 6) and songwriter David Blair (The Voice, Germany).

Produced and engineered with Latin-GRAMMY nominee Robert Eibach, Gilbert's Recovery album and this new single edit from the Victory music video are available now on Spotify and all major music platforms. The album is currently being considered for a GRAMMY in the Pop Vocal Album category.

Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Recovery

Tracklist:

Say Anything All We Do Postcard On Your Feet Again Only Hope Faith (Featuring David Blair ) Victory Is Never Free (Album Mix) Vanishing Light Inside (Remastered Film Mix 2021) Say You'll Be There (Featuring Jarrett Johnson ) Fix You Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel )

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST

LA-based Natalie Nicole Gilbert's career has included collaborations with film composers and musicians from a wide array of genres ranging from EDM to jazz to alt pop rock.

Today, Gilbert is a voting member of the Recording Academy with 14 solo albums and an additional 18 singles to her credit. In addition to her music, she has more than 10 years in broadcast radio as a radio host and voiceover talent, and has done national commercials for McDonald's, Cadillac, Quiznos, and other well-known brands. She continues to produce and co-produce her own music. Gilbert is also a session vocalist for the Dublin Studio Hub, and film and TV composer with Music + Pictures, whose credits include Law and Order, The Office, and many others worldwide. She brings her extensive knowledge of what is radio-ready and licensing-friendly for film and TV to her own acoustic and electric songs.

For more information:

Website Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube

Victory - Natalie Nicole GilbertPhoto by Kasee Shambora ( Los Angeles)Single Cover

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbor Road Entertainment