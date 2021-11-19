Smithers Appoints Cybersecurity Expert Robert McVay to Information Security Services Business Line

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert McVay as Senior Consultant within Smithers Quality Assessments Division, Information Security Services.

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Smithers)

Robert will be an invaluable partner to our Information Security Services business as we advance our services...

Robert brings over (30) years of cybersecurity experience. He has a wealth of U.S government experience by serving in the U.S. Army from the Office of the Assistance Secretary of the Army for Acquisitions, Logistics & Technology to deployment assignments within the Program Executive Office as a Director of Cyber and Combined Security Transition Command as a supporting Project Manager. Robert served as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for U.S. Missile Defense Agency transforming their Cyber security strategies across the supporting 10,000-person agency and supporting 150+ defense industrial partners. Robert is a member of Carnegie Mellon University's adjunct faculty for the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. Robert earned a U.S. Army War College Fellow distinction and supporting degrees with both an M.S. Science and Technology Commercialization (University of Texas, Austin, TX) and B.A. Economics (University of Hawaii).

"We are extremely pleased to have Robert join our team to combine Smithers Quality Assessments Division's 25+ years of proven high-touch, value-added third-party auditing experience with his expansive knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape. We see enormous potential with this combination on what range of services we can offer clients moving forward," states Jeanette Preston, President, Smithers Quality Assessments Division.

General Manager for Smithers Quality Assessments Division, North America and General Manager, Information Services line believes, "Robert will be an invaluable partner to our Information Security Services business as we advance our services to protect against the growing cybersecurity risks all industries face, and we are confident that we will meet this challenge with helping our clients mitigate their risks."

Smithers Quality Assessments Division Information Security Services line currently offers a range of NIST Gap Assessments as well as earned CMMC C3AO candidate status. In addition, Smithers Quality Assessments Division intends to offer ISO 27001 3rd party certifications in 2022.

For more information about Smithers Information Security Services, please contact

Aaron Troschinetz.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithers