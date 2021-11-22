Aflac Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Top Corporate Citizenship Award for its Commitment to Diversity, Philanthropy and Social Good

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., was recognized for driving positive change in communities by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Citizens Awards program. Aflac was honored as the Best Corporate Steward in the Large Business category for its dedication to philanthropic causes, implementation of sustainable practices, and prioritization of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The prestigious Citizens Awards program highlights purpose-driven businesses that are a force for good in society.

"Aflac's has a history of being there for people when it matters most, which we do by offering high-quality products and services to customers, creating a great place to work for our employees, supporting the wellbeing of our communities and providing strong returns for our shareholders," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "The turbulence of the pandemic has strengthened our resolve to achieve and improve upon this mission. We believe companies are judged not only by the products and services we provide, but who we are and how we conduct ourselves. Every day we leverage our talent, resources and operations to leave a lasting impact on those around us."

In 2020, Aflac employees volunteered more than 10,000 hours and gave $400,000 to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Aflac's independent sales agents donated nearly $6.7 million from commission checks. Aflac has contributed more than $155 million to the Center to date, caring for more than 8,000 children with cancer and blood disorders.

Every year, Aflac invests $3 million for its My Special Aflac Duck® program, a comforting robotic companion for children with cancer. To date, more than 12,000 ducks, each valued at $200, have been delivered to children free of charge – providing emotional support as they navigate treatment. Beginning in early 2022, Aflac will expand its successful My Special Aflac Duck program to meet the specific needs of children with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disease that disproportionately affects the African American community.

The racial unrest in 2020 brought the conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion to the forefront, which sparked Aflac to build on its 65-year history fighting for social justice. The company implemented a Social Justice Committee and additional diversity training for employees. In fact, according to internal surveys, 91% of employees believe Aflac has created an environment where people with diverse backgrounds can succeed. In 2020, more than 54% of Aflac's philanthropic expenditures went toward minority causes, including a $25 million investment in the Black Economic Development Fund. In addition, the company spent approximately $39 million with diverse suppliers, a 58% increase from the previous year.

Proof of Aflac's positive impact extends to the environment. Through energy conservation efforts beginning in 2007, Aflac U.S. saved more than $20 million in electricity costs. Aflac became carbon neutral in 2020 for Scopes 1 and 2 by reducing emissions and by purchasing renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.

"Aflac embodies what it means to be a force for good in communities," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Their culture of compassion coupled with their innovative programs is helping build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all."

