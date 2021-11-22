Guidehouse Insights Finds the Energy Industry Can Benefit from Extended Reality Technologies in Operational Applications Funding and acceptance are key to accelerating adoption in facility-level, enterprise-scale deployments

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights discusses the latest market trends in extended reality (XR) for use in industrial environments and provides detailed and actionable recommendations for stakeholders in this growing market.

Extended reality (XR) wearables are rapidly maturing from novel entertainment devices to serious operational tools. Innovative hardware improvements and progressive software applications mixed with decreasing costs have accelerated this change, even for jobs performed in harsh environments. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the XR market can offer benefits for the energy industry and in other industrial environments when used in operational applications.

"Historically, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) teetered on the edge of practicality, with limited perceived benefits and functionality, prohibitive costs, developmental roadblocks, and disruptive vendor attrition," says Clay Killingsworth, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "More recently, however, their effective use in operational applications has contributed to an uptick in industrial interest and the expansion of vendor offerings."

To facilitate adoption, Guidehouse Insights recommends that customers and vendors leverage creating funding structures and device manufacturers pursue partnerships. Company pilot projects are another key to effective use, according to the report.

The report, Extended Reality for Industrial Environments, discusses the latest market trends in XR for utilities, energy, emergency response, construction, manufacturing, and other industrial environments. It also provides detailed and actionable recommendations for how customers and vendors can address this fast-changing market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

